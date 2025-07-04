In Pics: Nine Reasons Why You Should Not Miss Metro…In Dino On The Big Screen

Metro in Dino, which has just been released today, has quickly became a big talking point, with its riveting narrative, mesmerizing characters, and nail-biting scenarios. Performances like Ali Fazal, Sana Shaikh, Sara, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, generate an even more impressive narrative. Crisp cinematography, immersive soundtrack, including the ever viral, Dil Ka Kya, and a mystery story that builds and questions throughout the film is clear in Metro in Dino.

Pankaj Tripathi, with the ability steal shows, offers a performance with alternating sharp humor and moral complexities with a performance to show the psychological burden of living amongst such brutality.