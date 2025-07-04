Live Tv
  In Pics: Nine Reasons Why You Should Not Miss Metro…In Dino On The Big Screen

In Pics: Nine Reasons Why You Should Not Miss Metro…In Dino On The Big Screen

Metro in Dino, which has just been released today, has quickly became a big talking point, with its riveting narrative, mesmerizing characters, and nail-biting scenarios. Performances like Ali Fazal, Sana Shaikh, Sara, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, generate an even more impressive narrative. Crisp cinematography, immersive soundtrack, including the ever viral, Dil Ka Kya, and a mystery story that builds and questions throughout the film is clear in Metro in Dino. 

Pankaj Tripathi, with the ability steal shows, offers a performance with alternating sharp humor and moral complexities with a performance to show the psychological burden of living amongst such brutality.

By: Aradhna Khurana Last Updated: July 4, 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
In Pics: Nine Reasons Why You Should Not Miss Metro…In Dino On The Big Screen - Gallery Image
1/8

Metro In Dino Hits The Cinemas Today

Metro...In Dino has finally arrived in cinemas today on July 4,2025. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film showcases the mosaic of modern love stories set against the vibrant backdrop of bustling cities of India.

In Pics: Nine Reasons Why You Should Not Miss Metro…In Dino On The Big Screen - Gallery Image
2/8

Aditya And Sara Lights Up The Frame

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan captured in a candid picture from Metro..In Dino beautifully reflects the theme of the movie, finding connections in bustling cities.

In Pics: Nine Reasons Why You Should Not Miss Metro…In Dino On The Big Screen - Gallery Image
3/8

Anupam Kher And Neena Gupta In Metro..In Dino

Anupam Kher And Neena Gupta embodies love that's beautifully aged and quiet grace of finding companionship later in life. The film beautifully portrays a gentle reminder that love never fades with time.

In Pics: Nine Reasons Why You Should Not Miss Metro…In Dino On The Big Screen - Gallery Image
4/8

Four Stars And Unforgettable Magic

Metro In Dino brings together Anurag Basu's powerful storytelling, Pritam's melody music and and the captivating onscreen presence of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to create cinematic magic.

In Pics: Nine Reasons Why You Should Not Miss Metro…In Dino On The Big Screen - Gallery Image
5/8

Stars Of Metro In Dino

The cast of Metro In Dino brings together a mix of seasoned Russian actors and emerging talents who bring intense performances to the set. The ensemble’s dedication to their roles adds realism and intensity to a film that mixes action, human drama, and societal commentary.

In Pics: Nine Reasons Why You Should Not Miss Metro…In Dino On The Big Screen - Gallery Image
6/8

Pankaj Tripathi And Konkona Shines

Pankaj Tripathi delivers a fascinating performance as Metro in Dino, brilliantly balancing comedy and depth while negotiating the chaos of a falling world. Konkona Sen Sharma succeeds as a resilient character, and her emotional range gives dimension to the film's tight atmosphere. Their connection and passionate performances add credibility to the plot, making their parts memorable in a high-stakes tale of survival and hope.

In Pics: Nine Reasons Why You Should Not Miss Metro…In Dino On The Big Screen - Gallery Image
7/8

Slide 7

Ali Fazal's attitude pops through in Metro in Dino, where he portrays a character that displays wit and toughness in a post-apocalyptic setting. Sana Shaikh stands out for her outstanding performance as a survivor who emanates strength and humanity in every moment. Their chemistry adds a deep emotional layer to the film, making their shared struggle for survival both compelling and heartfelt.

In Pics: Nine Reasons Why You Should Not Miss Metro…In Dino On The Big Screen - Gallery Image
8/8

Sara's Expressions Steals The Show

Netizens can’t stop raving about Sara's mesmerizing performance in Dil Ka Kya, with many claiming her expressions elevate the song to another level. Social media is abuzz with comments calling it her best performance yet, with many stating she "owned" the track from start to finish.

In Pics: Nine Reasons Why You Should Not Miss Metro…In Dino On The Big Screen - Gallery Image

