In Pics: PM Modi At Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Sacred Rituals, Omkar Mantra And A Stunning Drone Spectacle

Chairman’s Review of "Suvarna Yug" Projects

In his capacity as the Chairman of the Shri Somnath Trust, the PM reviewed several infrastructure projects aimed at transforming the temple town into a world-class pilgrimage hub. The meeting focused on new developments like the Ahilyabai Holkar museum and the expansion of the sea-facing promenade.