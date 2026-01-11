In Pics: PM Modi At Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Sacred Rituals, Omkar Mantra And A Stunning Drone Spectacle
Marking the 1,000 years of resilience, Prime Minister Modi participated in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv on January 10-11, 2026, paying tribute to the temple’s history and spirit with religious ceremonies, a grand drone display, and the Shaurya Yatra.
Mega Drone Show Over the Arabian Sea
A spectacular display of 3,000 drones illuminated the night sky, creating 3D images of Lord Shiva, a massive "shivling," and the temple’s historic structure. The show used thematic light formations to narrate the temple's journey from its ancient origins to its modern-day resilience
The Shaurya Yatra Procession
The Prime Minister led a ceremonial march featuring 108 horses to honor the legendary warriors and unsung heroes who defended the shrine throughout history. The procession symbolized the "unshakable resolve" of the Indian civilization and its commitment to protecting its cultural heritage
72-Hour Akhand Omkar Chanting
PM Modi joined hundreds of saints in a continuous 72-hour prayer session within the temple premises, emphasizing the spiritual continuity of the site. This meditative event was designed to resonate with the theme of "unbroken faith" that has defined Somnath for a millennium
Chairman’s Review of "Suvarna Yug" Projects
In his capacity as the Chairman of the Shri Somnath Trust, the PM reviewed several infrastructure projects aimed at transforming the temple town into a world-class pilgrimage hub. The meeting focused on new developments like the Ahilyabai Holkar museum and the expansion of the sea-facing promenade.
"Akhand Somnath, Akhand Bharat" Theme
The town was decorated with vibrant banners bearing this slogan, linking the temple's endurance to the unity and integrity of the modern Indian nation. This theme served as the ideological backbone of the Swabhiman Parv, celebrating Somnath as a pillar of national identity.
The Spiritual Roadshow and "Omkar Jap"
Upon arrival, the Prime Minister held a high-energy roadshow through festooned streets, where he was greeted by thousands of devotees and local citizens waving flags. He then joined over 2,500 Rishikumars for the Akhand Omkar Jap, a continuous 72-hour Vedic recitation that filled the temple atmosphere with profound spiritual vibrations.