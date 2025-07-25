In Pics : Six Powerful Reasons Neem Sticks Are Today’s Ultimate Natural Toothbrushes

People have used neem sticks for centuries as a harmless alternative to modern day toothbrushes. Neem is derived from the neem tree and the twigs are abundant with beneficial anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties to help keep teeth strong and gums healthy. In numerous cultures, mainly in India, chewing on neem sticks was a no-fail daily oral hygiene practice. Neem is 100% natural, biodegradable and is good for the planet- No chemicals, and instead of simply masking bad breath, neem prevents plaque, strengthens gums, and fights infections, all using natural ingredients instead of synthetic ingredients. Let’s discover 5 amazing benefits of this natural dental secret.