In Pics: Start Your Day Right With These 5 Essential Ayurvedic Morning Practices
Most people know of Ayurveda as the ancient Indian healing system, and are curious about the morning routines as a way of generating more positive energy. When you practice Ayurvedic morning routines, you are preparing your body and mind to deal with whatever comes your way in life, with more energy and calmness. The following habits can be very helpful in restoring your health and well-being, regardless of whether you need to restore your digestive powers, your focus, or even your state of mind. These simple, conscious habits are more than routines- they are acts of self-care that you do every day to help you move through this life with clarity, energy, and calmness. These simple intentional habits are more than habit- they are acts of self-care you do every day to help you to achieve a peace of mind.
Wake Up Before Sunrise (Brahma Muhurta)
Waking up around 90 minutes before sunrise will align you with the most peaceful and tranquil part of the day. Early waking increases mental clarity and spiritual awareness, and promotes an intention to be positive for the rest of the day.
Oil Pulling (Gandusha)
Swishing coconut or sesame oil in your mouth for 5-10 minutes will remove bad bacteria and toxins from the mouth. Following up with the detoxing activity will enhance oral health and freshen breath helps in triggering good digestion.
Tongue Scraping (Jihwa Prakshalana)
With a tongue scraper, the white overnight buildup is removed. This eliminates toxins, enhances taste sensitivity, and lessens halitosis. It's an easy step to leave your whole mouth feeling refreshed.
Warm Water with Lemon or Herbal Infusion
Drinking warm water with lemon or herb like tulsi is a soft manner to awaken and stimulate your digestive system into readiness. It washes away some of the overnight toxins that usually build up while you sleep and you wake up fresh. This does stimulate the metabolism.
Abhyanga (Self-Massage with Oil)
Using warm almond or sesame oil on your skin, apart from giving your skin nourishment and moisturization, soothes your nerves. This morning ritual gives a boost to circulation, a fresh start to begin an energized day, your skin and self-care as the priority. It's such a lovely way to take care of yourself each morning.