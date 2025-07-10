In Pics: Start Your Day Right With These 5 Essential Ayurvedic Morning Practices

Most people know of Ayurveda as the ancient Indian healing system, and are curious about the morning routines as a way of generating more positive energy. When you practice Ayurvedic morning routines, you are preparing your body and mind to deal with whatever comes your way in life, with more energy and calmness. The following habits can be very helpful in restoring your health and well-being, regardless of whether you need to restore your digestive powers, your focus, or even your state of mind. These simple, conscious habits are more than routines- they are acts of self-care that you do every day to help you move through this life with clarity, energy, and calmness. These simple intentional habits are more than habit- they are acts of self-care you do every day to help you to achieve a peace of mind.