In Pics: Top 5 Essential Home Remedies To Beat Cold & Flu This Monsoon
The rainy season can bring beautiful warm weather, maybe some light rain; but it also brings seasonal cough and cold or in some cases the flu. With the extreme weather changes along with moisture-filled air, and slight suppression of immunity, we are more vulnerable to infections. Before you run for pills right away, the tried and true old-fashioned home remedies that have been used for centuries provide warm, gentle relief for colds, sore throats, coughs, congestion, runny noses, and tiredness. Each of the remedies below are easy to prepare, inexpensive, and made from 100% natural ingredients all of which you probably have in your kitchen cupboard. From calming, comforting teas to immune-boosting spice, here are 5 home remedies to help stay healthy and recover your energy during rainy days.
Ginger-Honey Tea
Ginger is high in gingerol, a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent and Honey provides another soothing layer, coating your throat and reducing cough. Ginger tea can coat your sore throat, fight off infection, and help to alleviate nausea.
Steam Inhalation with Eucalyptus
Put a few drops of eucalyptus oil in hot water and inhale the steam. It clears nasal blockage and widens your airways. This treatment will relax your sinus pressure and ease the comfort of your breathing.
Turmeric Milk (Golden Milk)
Drink warm turmeric milk with a pinch of black pepper before bed to soothe your symptoms. This golden Milk is a traditional treatment that aids in the body's fight against infection.
Salt Water Gargle
Using warm salted water as a gargle could be a cheap and easy way to ease a sore throat and other aches and swelling. Salt won't just draw out mucus and irritants, but it also has antiseptic properties and will kill bacteria in the throat. This may decrease the length of your recovery period from a cold, along with easing the unpleasant symptoms.
Hydration & Rest
Sometimes, the simplest treatment works best. Hydrate with warm fluids and rest your body thoroughly for the fastest resolution. Obtaining adequate sleep supports your body to fight against infection, and speeds your recovery.