In Pics: Top 5 Essential Home Remedies To Beat Cold & Flu This Monsoon

The rainy season can bring beautiful warm weather, maybe some light rain; but it also brings seasonal cough and cold or in some cases the flu. With the extreme weather changes along with moisture-filled air, and slight suppression of immunity, we are more vulnerable to infections. Before you run for pills right away, the tried and true old-fashioned home remedies that have been used for centuries provide warm, gentle relief for colds, sore throats, coughs, congestion, runny noses, and tiredness. Each of the remedies below are easy to prepare, inexpensive, and made from 100% natural ingredients all of which you probably have in your kitchen cupboard. From calming, comforting teas to immune-boosting spice, here are 5 home remedies to help stay healthy and recover your energy during rainy days.