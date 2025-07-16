In Pics: Top 5 Most Expensive Dog Breeds Banned in India and Why
In India, as the number of dog owners grows, more people are seeking exotic and generally expensive breeds known for their loyalty and strength. While some of these breeds are highly valuable, strict laws govern their ownership and sale in many states due to concerns about aggression, safety, and public welfare. Because of a high number of attack incidents, ownership of certain high-value breeds has been restricted in various states to protect communities from harm. Here are the five most expensive dog breeds banned in India and the restrictions associated with them.
Neapolitan Mastiff
The Neapolitan Mastiff is a huge, powerful dog with loose, wrinkled skin and robust guarding nature. It costs between ₹80,000 and ₹2,00,000+ and is scarce, very valuable, but prohibited in certain areas of India because of its intimidating size and the possibility of harm. Its instinct to guard can be dangerous in terms of safety, and hence restrictions apply to its ownership.
Bullmastiff
The Bullmastiff is a big, powerful dog breed that is valued for its loyalty and instinctive guarding. With costs between ₹60,000 to ₹1,50,000+, but prohibited or regulated in some parts of India as a result of fear about its protective nature and sheer power.
Pit Bull Terrier
The Pit Bull Terrier is a powerful and energetic dog breed, which is loyal and protective. Costing between ₹50,000 and ₹1,50,000+, it is prohibited or barred in most regions of India because of its image of being ferocious and taking part in various attack cases. All these safety issues have prompted the authorities to regulate its ownership in strict terms.
Doberman Pinscher
The Doberman Pinscher is a lean, smart, and very alert breed, prized for its protective nature. Between ₹40,000 to ₹1,00,000+, it has been banned in certain Indian states or has restrictions imposed on it because of the fear of aggression and posing a threat to the public.
Rottweiler
Rottweilers, priced in the range of ₹30,000 to ₹1,00,000 or more, are prohibited or strictly regulated in some Indian states due to the fact that, being powerful guard dogs, they can become ferocious if not well trained and have been linked to attack cases.