In Pics: Top 5 Most Expensive Dog Breeds Banned in India and Why

In India, as the number of dog owners grows, more people are seeking exotic and generally expensive breeds known for their loyalty and strength. While some of these breeds are highly valuable, strict laws govern their ownership and sale in many states due to concerns about aggression, safety, and public welfare. Because of a high number of attack incidents, ownership of certain high-value breeds has been restricted in various states to protect communities from harm. Here are the five most expensive dog breeds banned in India and the restrictions associated with them.