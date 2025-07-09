In Pics: Why Makhana Is the Superfood Your Healthy Lifestyle Needs

Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is an age-old snack with worldwide roots that has now become a recognized superfood loaded with nutrients. Recently, Prime Minister Modi expressed his taste, he said that he loves makhanas so much, he snacks on them 300 days a year- guess foxnuts are truly the “modi-fied” superfood!

This incredible food has gained popularity due to its rare combination of naturally-occurring nutrients and other compounds that are recognized to deal with health and wellness. With its light and crunchy texture, Makhana’s primary function is to be an optional healthy snack, and for most people has been easily integrated into their lifestyle. It is easy to digest. Including makhana into your everyday diet is a quick and simple way to enhance your health and maintain a healthy lifestyle!