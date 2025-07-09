In Pics: Why Makhana Is the Superfood Your Healthy Lifestyle Needs
Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is an age-old snack with worldwide roots that has now become a recognized superfood loaded with nutrients. Recently, Prime Minister Modi expressed his taste, he said that he loves makhanas so much, he snacks on them 300 days a year- guess foxnuts are truly the “modi-fied” superfood!
This incredible food has gained popularity due to its rare combination of naturally-occurring nutrients and other compounds that are recognized to deal with health and wellness. With its light and crunchy texture, Makhana’s primary function is to be an optional healthy snack, and for most people has been easily integrated into their lifestyle. It is easy to digest. Including makhana into your everyday diet is a quick and simple way to enhance your health and maintain a healthy lifestyle!
Rich in Nutrients
Makhana is packed with protein,calcium, magnesium and antioxidants. It is low in fat and sodium which makes it heart friendly. This is a guilt-free snack that nourishes your body.
Keeps Heart Healty
Makhana has a very low fat content and is rich in magnesium which controls blood pressure and cholesterol. Regular consumption of Makhana can reduce the chances of heart disorders. It also aids in maintaining heart health.
Helps In Weight Management
Did you know that Makhana is low in calories but rich in protein and fiber. It keeps you staisfied for longer, avoiding overeating. It is a perfect Replacement of fried food.
Promotes Digestion
Makhana contains fiber which promotes easy digestion and prevents constipation. It keeps your digestive system competent and fit. Eating Makhana keeps your digestive system in a happy and fit mood!
Regulates Blood Sugar
Makhana is a nutritious and healthy snack With a low glycemic index that releases sugar slowly into the bloodstream. This makes it a wonderful snack for diabetics or individuals. Its high fiber and complex carbs ensure level energy supplies as well. Long-term blood sugar management and metabolic wellness can be helped through daily intake.
Boosts Energy
Makhana has carbs, protein, iron, and vital minerals. It provides instant energy without resulting in sugar crashes.Its's excellent as a pre-workout or lunch-time snack. It makes you active, alert, and charged naturally.
Promotes Healthy Skin
Makhana contains antioxidants that helps to fight damaging radicals on the skin. They increase collagen production and decrease aging signs. It improves skin tone and decreases dullness in skin tone.
Regularly consuming Makhana keeps skin glowing and youthful.