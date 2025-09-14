In Pics: World’s Biggest Cruise Ship Just Got Three Giant Sisters

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas made waves in early 2024 as the world’s biggest cruise ship, and now, it‘s no longer sailing solo. The Icon Class family is expanding with not one, but three super-sized sister ships, each just as jaw-dropping as the last, according to a CNN report published Saturday.

First came Star of the Seas, which entered service in August 2025, boasting 40 restaurants, wild attractions, and record-setting water slides. Then there‘s Legend of the Seas, already floated out and headed for its 2026 debut with the largest waterpark at sea. And finally, a fourth unnamed ship just began construction in Finland, ready to launch in 2027.

With more than 37 million passengers expected to cruise in 2025, cruise lines are going big – quite literally as floating “cities at sea” packed with thrills, eats, and luxury are becoming the new normal.

Scroll on to dive into the grandeur of the Star of the Seas, and explore what makes these ships tick. Also get a glimpse at the bold future of cruising.