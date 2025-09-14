In Pics: World’s Biggest Cruise Ship Just Got Three Giant Sisters
Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas made waves in early 2024 as the world’s biggest cruise ship, and now, it‘s no longer sailing solo. The Icon Class family is expanding with not one, but three super-sized sister ships, each just as jaw-dropping as the last, according to a CNN report published Saturday.
First came Star of the Seas, which entered service in August 2025, boasting 40 restaurants, wild attractions, and record-setting water slides. Then there‘s Legend of the Seas, already floated out and headed for its 2026 debut with the largest waterpark at sea. And finally, a fourth unnamed ship just began construction in Finland, ready to launch in 2027.
With more than 37 million passengers expected to cruise in 2025, cruise lines are going big – quite literally as floating “cities at sea” packed with thrills, eats, and luxury are becoming the new normal.
Scroll on to dive into the grandeur of the Star of the Seas, and explore what makes these ships tick. Also get a glimpse at the bold future of cruising.
Welcome Aboard the New Queen of the Seas
Star of the Seas officially sets sail and it's now the biggest cruise ship on Earth. With 20 decks and over 249,800 gross tons, this floating city is taking luxury to new heights. (Photo courtesy: X/@RoyalCaribbean)
A Waterpark That Breaks Records
Get ready for Category 6, the largest waterpark at sea. With six thrilling slides, including the first open free-fall drop slide, this waterpark is surely an answer for all adrenaline junkies. (Photo courtesy: X/@RoyalCaribbean)
Neighborhoods Like You've Never Seen at Sea
Eight themed "neighbourhoods" offer unique vibes - from the action-packed Thrill Island to the serene Hideaway. It's like cruising through eight mini-worlds. (Photo courtesy: X/@RoyalCaribbean)
Foodies, Rejoice - There Are 40 Dining Options
With over 40 restaurants and eateries, you can try everything from sushi at Izumi to high-end meals at the Lincoln Park Supper Club. No repeat meals necessary. (Photo courtesy: X/@RoyalCaribbean)
Broadway-Style Shows & Ice Skating Arenas
The entertainment line-up includes Back to the Future: The Musical, pro skating shows at Absolute Zero, and jaw-dropping aquatic stunts in the AquaDome Theater. (Photo courtesy: X/@RoyalCaribbean)
Family Suites with Slides and Hot Tubs
The Ultimate Family Townhouse isn't your typical cruise cabin. Think private slides, multi-level fun, and your own hot tub. Yes, it's as wild as it sounds. (Photo courtesy: X/@RoyalCaribbean)
A Stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay
Every itinerary includes a visit to Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas, where you'll find crystal beaches, a giant wave pool, and the tallest waterslide in North America. (Photo courtesy: X/@RoyalCaribbean)
Coming Soon: Even Bigger Ships on the Horizon
Legend of the Seas is set for debut in 2026 with even more thrills, while an unnamed fourth Icon-class giant is already under construction and will likely launch in 2027. The mega-ship era is just getting started. (Photo courtesy: X/@RoyalCaribbean)