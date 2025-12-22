In The Spotlight: How IAS Officer Tina Dabi’s Rise To Fame Became Entwined With Controversies

IAS officer Tina Dabi has remained a prominent figure in public discourse ever since she topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2015, a moment that instantly propelled her into national limelight. Over the years, her administrative postings in Rajasthan and visible presence in governance have kept her in constant public focus. However, alongside her professional achievements, a series of controversies and social media debates have intertwined with her rise, shaping how she is perceived beyond her role as a civil servant.