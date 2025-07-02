Income Tax Refund: Timeline and process After ITR

After filing and verifying your Income Tax Return (ITR), the refund process typically takes 20 to 60 days. The refund is issued only after the ITR is verified and processed by the income tax department. Timely e-verification, accurate filing, and pre-validating your bank account help speed up the process. Delay can occur due to mismatches, errors, or additional scrutiny. You can track your refund status online through the Income tax e-filing portal or the TIN NSDL website. For any issues, assistance is available via helpline, email, or local tax offices.