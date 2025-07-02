Live Tv
  Income Tax Refund: Timeline and process After ITR

Income Tax Refund: Timeline and process After ITR

After filing and verifying your Income Tax Return (ITR), the refund process typically takes 20 to 60 days. The refund is issued only after the ITR is verified and processed by the income tax department. Timely e-verification, accurate filing, and pre-validating your bank account help speed up the process. Delay can occur due to mismatches, errors, or additional scrutiny. You can track your refund status online through the Income tax e-filing portal or the  TIN NSDL website. For any issues, assistance is available via helpline, email, or local tax offices.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 2, 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
1/7

What is income tax return

An income tax refund is the excess amount returned to taxpayers when they have paid more tax than their actual liability. After filing the Income Tax Return (ITR), the Income Tax Department assesses your return and issues a refund if applicable. Understanding the timeline of this process can help manage expectations and plan finances better.

2/7

Filing and verifying your ITR

After submitting your ITR online, you must verify it electronically (via Aadhaar OTP, net banking, etc.) or physically (by sending a signed ITR-V to CPC). The refund process begins only after verification is completed. The faster you verify, the sooner the processing starts.

3/7

ITR processing timeline

Once verified, your ITR is processed by the Centralized Processing Centre (CPC). This step includes checking for any errors, mismatches, or discrepancies. Normally, this takes 15 to 45 days, depending on the accuracy of your return and the volume of filings during the season.

4/7

Refund credit to bank account

If eligible, the refund is directly credited to your pre-validated bank account. Most refunds are issued within 20 to 60 days from the date of ITR verification, especially for e-verified returns filed early. Delays may occur if there are mismatches or manual processing is needed.

5/7

Speed up refund with pre-validation

To avoid delays, ensure your bank account is pre-validated and linked with PAN. Also, choose electronic verification (EVC) for faster processing. Timely and accurate filing significantly increases the chances of getting your refund quickly.

6/7

Common causes of refund delays

Refunds may be delayed due to errors in the bank details, unverified ITRs, mismatches in TDS or Form 26AS, or high-value transactions triggering scrutiny. Keeping records and checking the refund status regularly helps identify and address such issues early.

7/7

How to track your refund?

You can check your refund status on the [Income Tax e-Filing portal or the TIN NSDL website. Just enter your PAN and assessment year to get real-time updates on your refund progress.

Disclaimer: The information provided on the timeframe for receiving income tax refunds after ITR filing is for general guidance only and may vary based on individual circumstances, verification processes, and updates in tax department procedures

