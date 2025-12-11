LIVE TV
IND vs SA 2nd T20: Top 5 Biggest Viral Moments Everyone Is Talking About

The match’s viral frenzy was largely due to Arshdeep’s disastrous over, which caused rage in Gambhir’s dugout, putting the spotlight on Gavaskar’s reaction during a live telecast: “As a professional cricketer, you should not be performing in that manner.” In addition, the overwhelming dominance of de Kock’s batting during South Africa’s innings (90 runs/1 wicket) was highlighted by some comical banter between Gambhir and Yuvraj.

By: Last Updated: December 11, 2025 | 10:06 PM IST
Gambhir's Furious Reaction
1/5

Gambhir's Furious Reaction

Coach Gautam Gambhir's reaction to Arshdeep's wides was pure rage. The gestures of the coach went viral and initiated discussions about maintaining one's cool at high-pressure moments.

Quinton de Kock's Rampage
2/5

Quinton de Kock's Rampage

Quinton de Kock was on 90/1 after 11 overs. He used Arshdeep's high delivery and poor line to his advantage, and the fans were absolutely delighted and hyped through social media.

Gambhir-Yuvraj Funny Interaction
3/5

Gambhir-Yuvraj Funny Interaction

A funny candid shoot that went viral showed Yuvraj jocking with a furious Gambhir, thus merging mentorship with coach intensity and pleasing fans in the course of Arshdeep's meltdown.

Sunil Gavaskar's Furious Outburst
4/5

Sunil Gavaskar's Furious Outburst

Commentator Sunil Gavaskar lost his cool at Arshdeep for repeating the same wide line relentlessly, fuming, "As a professional, you can’t be doing this" on air. His raw frustration mirrored the dugout tension, going mega-viral alongside brutal fan trolls

Shubhman Gill Falls Early
5/5

Shubhman Gill Falls Early

India’s slide began at 9/1 when Shubman Gill was dismissed in the first over (0.5 ov), setting the tone for a shaky start.

