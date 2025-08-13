Independence Day 2025: How to Book Your Tickets For August 15 Red Fort Event?
India is set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on 15 August 2025, Friday. Every year, thousands of Indians gather to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will hoist the tricolour at the Red Fort and address the nation. If you’re someone who wants to experience this historic event live, here’s a full guide on how to book tickets for the Independence Day program both online and offline.
How to Book Tickets Online?
If you want to book tickets, online booking is the most convenient and easy option for the Independence Day Red Fort celebrations. You can easily book tickets from August 13, 2025, on the official Ministry of Defense portals: aamantran.mod.gov.in or e-invitations.mod.gov.in.
Visit Official Ministry of Defense Website
Visit the official Ministry of Defense website aamantran.mod.gov.in or e-invitations.mod.gov.in. And click on the Independence Day 2025 Ticket Booking option.
Verification Details
Enter your credentials, including name, mobile number, and number of tickets. Upload your Aadhaar Card or any other valid identity card.
Ticket Categories
There will be three ticket categories: Rs 20 for general, Rs 100 for standard, and Rs 500 for premium. You can complete the online payments through debit/credit card, UPI, or other online payment methods.
Download E-ticket
You can download your e-ticket with its QR code, and the seating details will be available to you. Now, save this e-ticket on your mobile or print it, as it will be required at the time of your entry.
How to Get Offline Tickets?
Offline ticket booking is less convenient. Tickets can be taken from selected government buildings and counters in Delhi between 10 to 12 August. You can purchase your ticket from the selected counters.
Verification Doucments and Payment Method
You need to show a valid photo ID, including Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport. Ticket payment can be done through online payment apps or cash, the prices of tickets are Rs 20, Rs 100, or Rs 500. You will be issued a physical ticket, which will be needed at the entry gate. As the online tickets are limited get yours as soon as possible.