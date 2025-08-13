LIVE TV
  Independence Day 2025 Special: This Iconic Bollywood Actress Has Freedom Fighter Rabindranath Tagore Connection – Guess Who?

Independence Day 2025 Special: This Iconic Bollywood Actress Has Freedom Fighter Rabindranath Tagore Connection – Guess Who?

Do you know? Behind the curtains of glamour and stardom, some celebrities have a legacy connected to patriotism. One such iconic actress is widely popular for her beauty and epic acting skills. She has freedom-fighter blood running through her veins. With Independence Day coming up, this won’t be a better way to know about her patriotic roots. And once you find out who she is, you’ll never see her the same way again. 

Independence Day 2025 Special: This Iconic Bollywood Actress Has Freedom Fighter Rabindranath Tagore Connection – Guess Who? - Photo Gallery
1/7

Bollywood Actress With Freedom Fighter Connection

This Bollywood actress is also known by her name Begum Ayesha Sultana and has a splendid acting career. She is a prominent member of the Tagore family. Okay, enough with the suspense, let’s meet this beautiful actress.

Independence Day 2025 Special: This Iconic Bollywood Actress Has Freedom Fighter Rabindranath Tagore Connection – Guess Who? - Photo Gallery
2/7

Sharmila Tagore Connected Rabindranath Tagore?

She is none other than Sharmila Tagore, who has a family connection with the freedom fighter Rabindranath Tagore. Yes, you heard that right, her mother’s maternal grandmother, Latika Barua (née Tagore), was the granddaughter of Rabindranath Tagore's brother, Dwijendranath Tagore.

Independence Day 2025 Special: This Iconic Bollywood Actress Has Freedom Fighter Rabindranath Tagore Connection – Guess Who? - Photo Gallery
3/7

Bollywood Actresss Sharmila Tagore Iconic Film Journey

Sharmila Tagoren is honoured with third’s third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan. She also gave epic movies to Indian cinema, including Nayak, Mausam, and Abar Aranye.

Independence Day 2025 Special: This Iconic Bollywood Actress Has Freedom Fighter Rabindranath Tagore Connection – Guess Who? - Photo Gallery
4/7

Sharmila Tagore Debut at Age 13

Sharmila Tagore completed her high school from Loreto Convent, Asansol. When she was just 13 years old, she debuted through Satyajit Ray’s epic Bengali drama Apur Sansar (1959), which led to her loss of interest in studies.

Independence Day 2025 Special: This Iconic Bollywood Actress Has Freedom Fighter Rabindranath Tagore Connection – Guess Who? - Photo Gallery
5/7

Sharmila Tagore Family Background

Sharmila Tagore’s father, Gitindranath Tagore, was a general manager and belonged to the aristocratic Bengali Hindu Tagore family. He was also related to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Sharmila Tagore Also Related to the Freedom Fighter Jnanadabhiram Barua

Sharmila Tagore’s maternal grandfather, husband of Latika Barua née Tagore, was Assamese freedom fighter Jnanadabhiram Barua.

Independence Day 2025 Special: This Iconic Bollywood Actress Has Freedom Fighter Rabindranath Tagore Connection – Guess Who? - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational and entertainment purposes only. The information about the actress’s family background is based on publicly available sources. No intention is made to misrepresent facts or infringe on privacy. All names, references, and historical associations mentioned belong to their respective owners.

Tags:

