India Couture Week 2025 Fashion: Who Wore What from Khushi Kapoor to Akshay kumar

India Couture Week 2025 was a stunning showcase of glam and grandeur. From Khushi Kapoor’s futuristic lehenga to Akshay Kumar’s regal sherwani, celebrities turned heads in designer masterpieces. This recap highlights who wore what, capturing the essence of luxury, tradition, and bold fashion statements on the runway.

By: Last Updated: July 31, 2025 | 5:10 PM IST
Khushi Kapoor Shines in Rimzim Dadu's Futuristic Couture

Khushi Kapoor's fashion vision was impressive to see in the Rimzim Dadu futuristic couture collection, it's a unique blend of tribal chic / contemporary, in the wire-carved blouse and the reflective sheer lehenga.

Sara Ali Khan in Romantic Aisha Rao Lehenga

Sara Ali Khan wore a hazy pastel lehenga with 3D florals, and a stone-check, from designer Aisha Rao. Rather than looking rented, this number was simply glamorous all together.

Arjun Rampal in Royal Rohit Bal Sherwani

Arjun Rampal donned a black velvet sherwani by Rohit Bal, showcasing zardozi panther embroidery with old-world charm.

Janhvi Kapoor in Jayanti Reddy’s Blush Lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor floated on air down the runway in an ivory-pink lehenga and gem-decked, double-bra, wrap-around blouse by Jayanti Reddy. Not only was it a sassy look, fireworks in pastel, defined glam season.

Alessandra Ambrosio Walks for Manish Malhotra in Pearls & Sequins

Alessandra Ambrosio made a stunning debut at ICW in a crinoline pearl skirt adorned with pearls and sequins, paired with a tulle corset.

Akshay Kumar in Regal Ivory by Falguni Shane Peacock

Akshay Kumar was the stunner of the show in a heavily CSS embroidered ivory sherwani from designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. Kumar slayed his runway walk to boot.

Disclaimer

This content is for fashion coverage and entertainment purposes only. Outfits and appearances are credited to respective designers and stylists.

