India Post Launches Speed Post 24 and Speed Post 48: Customer Benefits & Key Features Explained

India Post Launches Speed Post 24 and Speed Post 48 – Check Benefits, Features & Customer Benefits Explained

What Are Speed Post 24 and Speed Post 48?

India Post has introduced two new premium express delivery options. Speed Post 24 guarantees delivery within 24 hours and Speed Post 48 guarantees delivery within 48 hours on eligible routes across the country. These services provide faster and more predictable timelines compared to traditional mail.