Not Virat, Not Sachin! Meet India’s Richest Cricketer Who Lives in a Rs 25,000 Crore Palace with 170 Rooms

Born Royal: Who is Samarjitsinh Gaekwad?

Samarjitsinh Gaekwad is the son of Maharaja Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad and Subhangini Raje, and he is now the current Maharaja of Baroda. He completed his education at The Doon School in Dehradun, and later officially became the Maharaja in 2012. He played for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy and appeared in six first-class matches. Later, he also served as the president of the Baroda Cricket Association.