Not Virat, Not Sachin! Meet India’s Richest Cricketer Who Lives in a Rs 25,000 Crore Palace with 170 Rooms

Cricket brings a lot of money to India, fame, and die-hard fans to cricketers. Cricket fans can turn any room into a stadium full of cheers. Let’s talk about the richest cricketer in India. Whose total wealth is around Rs 20,000 crore, and his house, the grand Lakshmi Vilas Palace, contains 170 rooms. That’s not it, you will get shocked to hear the worth of the palace, Rs 24,000 crore. Let’s meet this royal cricketer and her wife with luxurious taste.
Not Kohli, Not Sachin—Meet the Real Maharaja Cricketer
If you’re guessing Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar—nope, you’re wrong. The richest cricketer in India is actually Samarjitsinh Gaekwad from Baroda. Samarjitsinh Gaekwad is the Maharaja of the Baroda royal family and has played first-class cricket himself.
Born Royal: Who is Samarjitsinh Gaekwad?
Samarjitsinh Gaekwad is the son of Maharaja Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad and Subhangini Raje, and he is now the current Maharaja of Baroda. He completed his education at The Doon School in Dehradun, and later officially became the Maharaja in 2012. He played for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy and appeared in six first-class matches. Later, he also served as the president of the Baroda Cricket Association.
Grand Entry in Politics
Samarjitsinh Gaekwad made a grand entry in politics by joining the BJP in 2014, but he hasn’t been very active in politics since 2017. Recently, he’s been focusing on managing the royal family’s businesses.
Lakshmi Vilas Palace with 170 Rooms
Lakshmi Vilas Palace is the largest private residence in the world. Built in 1875 by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad, the grand palace covers over 30 million square feet and has 170 rooms. It took 12 years to complete. The palace contains a massive garden, a horse riding area, a swimming pool, and even a golf course.
Maharani Radhikaraje: Grace in Simplicity
Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad, wife of Samarjit Singh Gaekwad and the Maharani of Baroda, is often praised for her grace, simplicity, and elegance. She was born into the royal family of Wankaner, her father, Dr. Ranjitsinh Jhala, was an IAS officer and a renowned environmentalist. He was widely known as the "Cheetah Man of India" for his work in protecting endangered species. She has also worked as a journalist for three years.
A Royal Fortune Beyond Imagination
According to Housing.com, the Lakshmi Vilas Palace is valued at nearly Rs 25,000 crore. Maharaja Samarjit Singh Gaekwad owns assets worth around Rs 20,000 crore. The royal family’s wealth also includes priceless Raja Ravi Varma paintings, a vast collection of gold and silver jewellery, and ownership of 17 temple trusts spread across Gujarat and Varanasi.
