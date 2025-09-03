Business News: Today Top 5- INDIA Business Pulse, Stock Market, Startups, Profits & Investment Highlights
We bring you the up-to-date changes from the Indian business landscape, focusing top news on stock market information, corporate revenue, policy shifts, startup trends, and sector-specific actions.
Stay informed with actual data, professional breakdown, and important news capsules across industries like IT, infrastructure, energy, banking, and consumer goods. From IPO to income related information and government restructurings, our inclusive coverage guarantees you’re always updated on India’s fast growing economic environment.
Track market movements, investment prospects, and key financial declarations that influence businesses and investors similarly. Our objective is to deliver accurate, fast, and consistent business news to empower your financial choices and decisions.
Lemon Tree Hotels
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company signed 3 yrs agreements for 3 new properties, two in Ajmer and one in Pushkar
Zomato (Eternal Ltd) Raises Fees
Zomato has raised 20% fees on Food delivery, 10 to 12 rupees due to festive season ahead.
Reliance Industries to raise 180 bn
Reliance Industries will raise around Rupees 180 bn through asset backed securities backed by loans for Infra and telecom division.
Jio Financials
Jio Financial Services raises Rs. 3,956 crore for company’s expansion via warrant issuance.
Tech Mahindra
The company has collaborated with MIT Technology to release a report on AI for sustainable product design.