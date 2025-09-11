India VS Pakistan: Top 5 Iconic Indian On Pitch Rivalries Against Pakistan Team

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry has witnessed some legendary on-field clashes between iconic players. Sachin Tendulkar’s masterful batting faced fierce fast bowling from Shoaib Akhtar, creating unforgettable World Cup moments. Virat Kohli’s intense battles with pace bowler Shaheen Afridi have defined recent high-stakes matches. MS Dhoni’s calm finishing was often tested against Wasim Akram’s deadly swing bowling, producing nail-biting results in limited-overs games. The tactical duels between spinners Anil Kumble and Waqar Younis showcased their skills in crucial Test encounters. More recently, batting greats Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam have engaged in thrilling face-offs, exemplifying their skill and temperament. These rivalries added drama, excitement, and passion to one of cricket’s most celebrated contests.