Delhi Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse: Rescue Ops, Trapped Students, Deaths and ABVP Protest in 6 Pictures
Delhi Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse: A five-storey student accommodation collapsed near Delhi University’s South Campus on Sunday, leaving several people trapped. Rescue teams raced against time as the tragedy raised fresh questions over building safety.
Five-Storey PG Building Comes Crashing Down
A five-storey building used as a boys’ PG collapsed in Satya Niketan, South Delhi, on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred around 1:30 pm in the densely populated area near Delhi University’s South Campus. The building reportedly had a basement and five upper floors. The sudden collapse turned the narrow lane into a major rescue zone, with police, firefighters and disaster response teams rushing to the spot.
Students Feared Trapped Under Massive Debris
The structure collapsed in such a way that many students were feared to be trapped beneath the rubble. Local sources estimated that between 30 and 50 people were trapped inside the building. Rescue teams and residents were called by telephone by those trapped under the rubble.
Rescue Teams Race Against Time
Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Brigade, NDRF and other rescue teams initiated their rescue operation immediately after the incident. Earth-moving machinery was used by the teams to clear the rubble in order not to cause any additional damage to the structure due to its structural instability. Some of the students and locals were part of the rescue team in clearing the rubble.
Death Toll Rises, Several Injured
The casualty figure changed as the rescue operation progressed. By Sunday evening, reports said five people had died, while several others were rescued and taken to hospitals. Some of those injured were reported to be in critical condition. AIIMS Trauma Centre and other hospitals received victims from the collapse. Families and friends also gathered at hospitals and the accident site as they searched for missing students.
Basement Work Under Scanner After Collapse
Concerns are now being expressed regarding the reason for the sudden collapse of the building. It is reported that work on repair and/or construction of the building was taking place at its basement level when the building collapsed. Water seepage, along with a weak structure, could be some of the reasons, as preliminary reports suggest. However, the cause of the incident has still not been firmly identified. An investigation has now been called for by the concerned quarters in Delhi.
ABVP Protest Erupts at MCD Office, Civic Centre Vandalised
Anger over the Satya Niketan building collapse spilt onto the streets as members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested at the MCD headquarters at Civic Centre. Protesters demanded the resignation of the MCD Commissioner and called for accountability over alleged lapses in building safety. The protest later turned tense, with some demonstrators reportedly entering the premises and vandalising parts of the MCD office. Visuals showed broken glass at the Civic Centre, while police deployed personnel to control the crowd. Around 15 protesters were detained, according to police, and a security guard was reportedly injured during the confrontation.