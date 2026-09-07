Delhi Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse: Rescue Ops, Trapped Students, Deaths and ABVP Protest in 6 Pictures

Basement Work Under Scanner After Collapse

Concerns are now being expressed regarding the reason for the sudden collapse of the building. It is reported that work on repair and/or construction of the building was taking place at its basement level when the building collapsed. Water seepage, along with a weak structure, could be some of the reasons, as preliminary reports suggest. However, the cause of the incident has still not been firmly identified. An investigation has now been called for by the concerned quarters in Delhi.