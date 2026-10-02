Delhi Turns Into A Fortress On Gandhi Jayanti: Barricades, Police Buses And Mass Detentions At Jantar Mantar, In Photos
Jantar Mantar in Delhi became a hub of protests on the day of Gandhi Jayanti. Opposition, students and activists assembled at the venue opposing the SIR of the electoral roll. Some are even demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, who is allegedly involved in electoral malpractices. Permission had been refused by the Delhi Police to assemble, and there were restrictions in central Delhi. As the protests progressed, heavy barricades were put up, and some leaders and protesters were arrested.
Jantar Mantar Turns Into A Fortress
Heavy security was deployed around Jantar Mantar ahead of the planned demonstration. Delhi Police and central security personnel were positioned at several points, while barricades were placed on roads leading towards the protest site. Authorities had imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS in the New Delhi district, citing public order and traffic concerns. Police also denied permission for the proposed gathering. The heightened security created a tense atmosphere around one of Delhi’s designated protest venues.
Protesters Gather Over SIR, Demand CEC’s Resignation
Despite restrictions, protesters, student organisations and political workers gathered around Jantar Mantar. AISA, SFI and DYFI members joined the demonstration, while AAP and other Opposition groups also mobilised supporters. The protesters raised concerns over the SIR exercise and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. A key demand was the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstration formed part of a wider Opposition campaign over the functioning of the Election Commission and electoral-roll revisions.
Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj Among Those Detained
Among the notable arrests made by Delhi Police were prominent political figures including AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh, and Brinda Karat from CPI(M). Apart from them, political activist Yogendra Yadav and Neha Bora of AISA were also arrested. According to reports, around 1,100 protesters had been arrested by afternoon, though some of them were released subsequently. It became one of the significant images of the day.
Among the notable arrests made by Delhi Police were prominent political figures including AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh, and Brinda Karat from CPI(M). Apart from them, political activist Yogendra Yadav and Neha Bora of AISA were also arrested. According to reports, around 1,100 protesters had been arrested by afternoon, though some of them were released subsequently. It became one of the significant images of the day.
Police Buses, Barricades and Central Delhi Restrictions
There was also heavy deployment of police buses. Protesters who tried to move towards Jantar Mantar were stopped and arrested. There were barricades erected on all roads that led to the demonstration site. Security forces were deployed in large numbers all over central Delhi. The traffic was controlled at Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, and surrounding areas. The people were advised not to travel through the affected routes. The restriction included the Delhi Metro as well, where 11 stations were temporarily shut down for security reasons.
‘Save Democracy’ Campaign Expands Beyond Delhi
The Jantar Mantar protest forms part of a larger Opposition campaign around the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission. The INDIA bloc has announced a week-long ‘Save Democracy’ campaign beginning October 2, with district-level marches planned across the country. Opposition MPs are also scheduled to march towards the Election Commission on October 6. The wider campaign has centred on allegations concerning electoral rolls and demands for accountability from the poll body.