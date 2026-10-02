Delhi Turns Into A Fortress On Gandhi Jayanti: Barricades, Police Buses And Mass Detentions At Jantar Mantar, In Photos

Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj Among Those Detained

Among the notable arrests made by Delhi Police were prominent political figures including AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh, and Brinda Karat from CPI(M). Apart from them, political activist Yogendra Yadav and Neha Bora of AISA were also arrested. According to reports, around 1,100 protesters had been arrested by afternoon, though some of them were released subsequently. It became one of the significant images of the day.

Among the notable arrests made by Delhi Police were prominent political figures including AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh, and Brinda Karat from CPI(M). Apart from them, political activist Yogendra Yadav and Neha Bora of AISA were also arrested. According to reports, around 1,100 protesters had been arrested by afternoon, though some of them were released subsequently. It became one of the significant images of the day.