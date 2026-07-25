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Dharmendra Pradhan Net Worth: All About Education Minister’s Background, Assets, Salary, Loans

Dharmendra Pradhan Net Worth: All About Education Minister’s Background, Assets, Salary, Loans

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday. The decision came just before the third round of talks between Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Centre. Dharmendra Pradhan took to X to make the announcement saying, he stepped down to protect students’ future and stop what he called “anti-national forces” from taking advatage of the large youth protests at Delhi Jantar Mantar.

1/ 4 Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation. Photos: ANI Dharmendra Pradhan Net Worth Dharmendra Pradhan declared movable assets worth ₹1.40 crore and immovable assets worth ₹92.50 lakh, taking his total assets to ₹2.32 crore.

2/ 4 Dharmendra Pradhan Income For the 2022–23 financial year, Pradhan reported an annual income of ₹12.75 lakh, while his wife declared an income of ₹49.92 lakh. Their son did not report any taxable income.

4/ 4 Dharmendra Pradhan Education Pradhan's highest educational qualification is a Master of Arts (MA) in Anthropology from Utkal University, which he completed in 1990.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday. The decision came just before the third round of talks between Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Centre. Dharmendra Pradhan took to X to make the announcement saying, he stepped down to protect students’ future and stop what he called “anti-national forces” from taking advatage of the large youth protests at Delhi Jantar Mantar.