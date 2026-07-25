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Dharmendra Pradhan Net Worth: All About Education Minister’s Background, Assets, Salary, Loans

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday. The decision came just before the third round of talks between Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Centre. Dharmendra Pradhan took to X to make the announcement saying, he stepped down to protect students’ future and stop what he called “anti-national forces” from taking advatage of the large youth protests at Delhi Jantar Mantar. 

Published By: Published: July 25, 2026 18:23:42 IST
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Dharmendra Pradhan Net Worth
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation. Photos: ANI

Dharmendra Pradhan Net Worth

Dharmendra Pradhan declared movable assets worth ₹1.40 crore and immovable assets worth ₹92.50 lakh, taking his total assets to ₹2.32 crore.

Dharmendra Pradhan Income
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Dharmendra Pradhan Income

For the 2022–23 financial year, Pradhan reported an annual income of ₹12.75 lakh, while his wife declared an income of ₹49.92 lakh. Their son did not report any taxable income.

Dharmendra Pradhan Loans
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Dharmendra Pradhan Loans

Pradhan declared a ₹10.80 lakh home loan from Punjab National Bank and liabilities of around ₹22 lakh owed to four individuals. His wife also reported a ₹20.58 lakh home loan from IDBI Bank.

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Dharmendra Pradhan Education
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Dharmendra Pradhan Education

Pradhan's highest educational qualification is a Master of Arts (MA) in Anthropology from Utkal University, which he completed in 1990.

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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday. The decision came just before the third round of talks between Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Centre. Dharmendra Pradhan took to X to make the announcement saying, he stepped down to protect students’ future and stop what he called “anti-national forces” from taking advatage of the large youth protests at Delhi Jantar Mantar.

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