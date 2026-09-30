From Park Horror to Mass Protests: How Delhi Erupted After Aastha Kunj Gang Rape Case
The assault on the 17-year-old girl that occurred in Aastha Kunj Park, New Delhi, on September 21, 2026, led to a lot of uproar throughout the capital city of India. The three offenders were dressed as police officers before carrying out the act, which brought to light several shortcomings in public security, safety, and lighting systems. It was not long before hundreds of people including students began protesting against this crime, calling for legal changes in the laws and more secure public areas that are not morally policed.
Students Protest in Delhi After Teenager's Gang Rape at Aastha Kunj Park
Delhi University students, led by women from Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College, demonstrate against systemic gender violence following the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Aastha Kunj Park. Protesters hold hand-painted placards demanding safety, structural reform, and an end to rape culture.
Activists Hold Protest Placards Calling for Bodily Autonomy and Justice in New Delhi
Demonstrators raise handmade posters reading "Hands Off My Body" and "Don't Get Raped" during a protest in New Delhi following the reported gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Aastha Kunj Park. The activists highlight systemic failures in criminal justice and demand urgent action against gender-based violence.
SFI Student Activists Rally in Delhi Demanding Night Freedom and Institutional Accountability
Student Federation of India (SFI) members hold banners reading "Reclaim The Night! Reclaim Every Street" and "Curfew for Rapists, Not Women" during a protest in Delhi. Demonstrators raised slogans against moral policing and institutional inaction following the gang rape of a teenager in Aastha Kunj Park.
Young Women March with "Make Delhi Safe Again" Banner in Capital Protest
Female student protesters display a large cloth banner reading "Make Delhi Safe Again" during a rally in New Delhi. The demonstration, organized by student groups including the Student Federation of India (SFI), called for immediate policy measures, enhanced security, and rapid justice following the gang rape of a teenager in Aastha Kunj Park.
Protesters Hold "It's A Dress Not A YES" Sign Against Victim Blaming in New Delhi
Demonstrators raise cardboard signs during a massive student-led protest in New Delhi following the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Aastha Kunj Park. A featured participant holds a prominent poster reading "It's A Dress Not A YES," challenging victim-blaming and calling out societal attitudes surrounding women's safety and consent.