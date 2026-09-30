From Park Horror to Mass Protests: How Delhi Erupted After Aastha Kunj Gang Rape Case

The assault on the 17-year-old girl that occurred in Aastha Kunj Park, New Delhi, on September 21, 2026, led to a lot of uproar throughout the capital city of India. The three offenders were dressed as police officers before carrying out the act, which brought to light several shortcomings in public security, safety, and lighting systems. It was not long before hundreds of people including students began protesting against this crime, calling for legal changes in the laws and more secure public areas that are not morally policed.