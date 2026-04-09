IMD Weather Alert April 9: Storm Warning in 12 States as Rain, Thunderstorms and 85 kmph Winds Set to Hit Across UP, Rajasthan, Bihar and Northeast India

A fresh western disturbance has triggered widespread weather alerts across India, with the IMD warning of rain, thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds up to 85 kmph in 12 states on April 9, 2026. From Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan, Bihar, and Northeast India, several regions are likely to witness sudden weather changes and falling temperatures.