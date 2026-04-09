IMD Weather Alert April 9: Storm Warning in 12 States as Rain, Thunderstorms and 85 kmph Winds Set to Hit Across UP, Rajasthan, Bihar and Northeast India
A fresh western disturbance has triggered widespread weather alerts across India, with the IMD warning of rain, thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds up to 85 kmph in 12 states on April 9, 2026. From Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan, Bihar, and Northeast India, several regions are likely to witness sudden weather changes and falling temperatures.
Massive IMD Alert Across India
IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms, and winds up to 85 kmph in 12 states on April 9. Western disturbance activity may trigger sudden weather chaos in many regions.
UP, Delhi and Bihar Face Storm Threat
Uttar Pradesh districts including Noida, Agra, and Mathura may see hailstorms and strong winds. Bihar is under lightning alert, while Delhi-NCR may face gusty winds through the day.
Rajasthan and MP Brace for Heavy Impact
Jaipur, Bikaner, Nagaur and several Madhya Pradesh districts including Bhopal and Gwalior are likely to witness rain, thunderstorms, and possible hail activity.
Rain and Snowfall Hit Hill States
Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh remain on alert as rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall are expected in higher regions like Shimla, Kangra, and Kufri.
Tamil Nadu and Northeast Get Heavy Rain
Tamil Nadu may receive cooling showers amid rising heat, while Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura could face intense rainfall over the next five days.
Safety Warning for Public
Avoid open areas during lightning, secure loose objects, and check weather updates before travel. Cities like Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, and Delhi may see sudden temperature drops.