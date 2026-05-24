India Heatwave Alert (24-31 May, 2026): Delhi, UP, Rajasthan Among Worst-Hit As Temperatures May Touch 48°C | IMD Weekly Forecast
Severe Heatwave Alert in India: India is currently experiencing one of the most intense heatwaves of 2026, with temperatures nearing 48°C in several northern and central regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple heatwave alerts across states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of central India.
Delhi-NCR Under Heatwave Alert
Delhi recorded temperatures above 44°C this week, with the IMD warning of prolonged heatwave conditions and unusually warm nights. Yellow alerts remain active for the national capital region.
Uttar Pradesh And Rajasthan Among Worst-Hit
Banda in Uttar Pradesh emerged as one of the hottest places in the country, with temperatures touching nearly 48°C. Severe heatwave conditions have also been reported across Rajasthan and eastern Uttar Pradesh.
IMD Issues Orange And Red Alerts
The IMD has warned that severe heatwave conditions may continue until at least May 28 across several parts of northwest and central India. States including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are also witnessing dangerously high temperatures.
Why Is The Heatwave So Intense?
Meteorologists have linked the extreme heat to desert winds, urban heat island effects, and climate-related warming patterns. Rising humidity and warmer nights are making conditions more dangerous, especially for vulnerable groups.
Health Risks Increasing
Authorities are urging people to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, wear loose cotton clothes, and watch for symptoms of heatstroke such as dizziness, nausea, confusion, and dehydration. Hospitals in several states have activated heatstroke management units.
Monsoon Relief Expected Soon
According to weather forecasts, pre-monsoon activity and rainfall may begin bringing relief to some regions by the end of May, with the southwest monsoon likely to reach Kerala around May 26.
Disclaimer
The information provided is based on weather forecasts, IMD updates, and publicly available reports at the time of writing. Weather conditions and heatwave alerts may change depending on evolving climatic patterns and official advisories. Readers are advised to follow local government and meteorological department updates for the latest information.