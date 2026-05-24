Indian Cities Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Top 7 Indian Cities Facing Extreme Weather Today With IMD Insight

Indian Cities Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Many Indian cities are expected to witness extreme weather condition as a number of important Indian cities are facing different weather as the fresh warnings issued by the IMD for heat waves came, this kind of weather is raising conditions like thunderstorms, heavy rains, and dust-laden winds in different parts of the country. Heat wave conditions can persist in Delhi and Jaipur, while Mumbai and Chennai may encounter cloudy weather with humidity. Thunderstorms and rainfalls are forecast in Bengaluru and Kolkata later in the day, while hill stations like Shimla will stay relatively comfortable due to the fresh changes in the weather pattern that is associated with strong pre-monsoon activity and unstable atmosphere.