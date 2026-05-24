Indian Cities Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Top 7 Indian Cities Facing Extreme Weather Today With IMD Insight
Delhi NCR: Extreme Heatwave and Dry Weather
Maximum Temperature: 44°C
Minimum Temperature: 29°C
Delhi is anticipated to have severe heatwave conditions today with very hot afternoon temperatures and strong dry winds. According to IMD, citizens are warned to stay indoors and not be under the sun and to stay hydrated.
Mumbai: Humid weather and cloudy skies
Maximum Temperature: 34°C
Minimum Temperature: 28°C
Mumbai could experience humid weather today with cloudy skies and possibility of rains. The moisture coming from the Arabian Sea may make the people uncomfortable due to the humidity levels.
Bengaluru: Cloudy weather and thunderstorms
Maximum Temperature: 31°C
Minimum Temperature: 22°C
Bengaluru will have cloudy skies and pleasant weather in the morning hours, along with the possibility of evening storms and heavy rains due to unstable weather.
Kolkata: Thunderstorms and humid weather
Maximum Temperature: 36°C
Minimum Temperature: 27°C
Thunder showers, gusty winds, and rain activities may be expected in Kolkata as humid weather and developing pre-monsoon activity impacts the eastern part of India.
Jaipur: Hot and dusty weather
Maximum Temperature: 43°C
Minimum Temperature: 30°C
The city of Jaipur may continue experiencing extremely high heat wave-like conditions, accompanied by dust storms and very hot afternoons. Citizens should be extra careful during their afternoon walks outdoors.
Chennai: Hot and humid Coastal weather
Maximum Temperature: 38°C
Minimum Temperature: 29°C
Chennai may continue experiencing hot and humid weather along with partly cloudy skies as coastal humidity levels continue increasing due to rising temperatures in the afternoon.
Shimla: Cool and pleasant
Maximum Temperature: 24°C
Minimum Temperature: 15°C
The city of Shimla may continue experiencing cool and pleasant weather conditions, accompanied by cloudy skies and fresh mountain winds due to hot summer weather in many cities of India.