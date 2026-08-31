Indus Waters Treaty Row: Why India Rejected the ‘Illegal’ Award? The Story in Pictures
India has rejected the Court of Arbitration’s Indus Waters Treaty award, calling it “illegal” and saying the tribunal has “no jurisdiction”. But what triggered the dispute, and why is the 1960 pact back in the spotlight? Here’s the story in pictures.
India Rejected the Hague Court’s ‘Illegal’ Award
The Indus Waters Treaty is once again at the centre of a major India-Pakistan dispute. On August 31, 2026, India rejected a Court of Arbitration award on the 1960 water-sharing pact, calling the tribunal “illegally constituted” and saying it has no jurisdiction over India’s sovereign decisions. The court, meanwhile, said the treaty remains in force.
But what exactly is the Indus Waters Treaty? Why has India rejected the arbitration process? And what does the latest ruling mean for the decades-old water-sharing arrangement? Here are five key points explained through pictures.
What Is the Indus Waters Treaty?
Signed in 1960, the Indus Waters Treaty governs the sharing of the Indus river system between India and Pakistan. It was brokered with the involvement of the World Bank and has survived wars and repeated tensions between the two neighbours.
Why Did India Put the Treaty in Abeyance?
India placed the treaty in abeyance in 2025 after the Pahalgam terror attack. New Delhi has maintained that its decision remains in force and has rejected attempts to challenge that position through the Court of Arbitration.
Why Did India Call the Court ‘Illegal’?
The Ministry of External Affairs said the Court of Arbitration was “illegally constituted” and claimed its creation breached the terms of the treaty. India said it has never recognised the legal existence of this particular arbitration body and has not participated in its proceedings.
What Did the Court Say?
The Court of Arbitration took the opposite position. It said the Indus Waters Treaty remains in force and rejected the grounds cited for its suspension. It also issued interim measures concerning India’s Ratle hydroelectric project on the Chenab River.