Indus Waters Treaty Row: Why India Rejected the ‘Illegal’ Award? The Story in Pictures

Indus Waters Treaty (Photo World Bank)

India Rejected the Hague Court’s ‘Illegal’ Award

The Indus Waters Treaty is once again at the centre of a major India-Pakistan dispute. On August 31, 2026, India rejected a Court of Arbitration award on the 1960 water-sharing pact, calling the tribunal “illegally constituted” and saying it has no jurisdiction over India’s sovereign decisions. The court, meanwhile, said the treaty remains in force.



But what exactly is the Indus Waters Treaty? Why has India rejected the arbitration process? And what does the latest ruling mean for the decades-old water-sharing arrangement? Here are five key points explained through pictures.