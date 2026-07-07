Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: A Timeline of Events And Siya Goel’s Role | In Pictures
The Ketan Agarwal murder case has taken several dramatic turns since Pune Police began investigating the death of the businessman. Investigators allege that the murder was planned by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, along with her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary. As the probe continues, police are uncovering new details about the alleged conspiracy and the events leading up to Ketan’s death. Here’s a deep dive into a timeline of events and Siya Goyal’s role in the Ketan Agarwal Death Case.
What is Ketan Agarwal Murder Case
Ketan Agrawal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, following which a case was registered. Lonavala Rural Police suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Agrawal, was unwilling to marry at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to go ahead with the marriage.
How Ketan Agarwal Died?
Ketan Agrawal was allegedly pushed from the Lohagad Fort by his fiancée Siya Goyal. Following the incident, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court for the case and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor.
Meanwhile, accused Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and remain in police custody till July 3 as the investigation continues.
Police Recreates Crime Scene With Siya and Chetan
Pune Police on Sunday took accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort near Pune to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, using a dummy matching the victim's weight to reconstruct how the incident unfolded. Later, police took Sia Goyal to the Lonavala Police station as the investigation continues.
Police Conduct Gait Analysis Test on Chetan Chaudhary
Lonavala Rural Police is set to conduct a gait analysis of accused Chetan Chaudhary in the Ketal Agrawal murder case, who, as cops claimed, was spotted walking near the Lohagad gate on the day of the incident. The exercise is aimed at verifying the sighting through forensic gait-matching. Gait analysis refers to the study of human movement during walking or running, mostly used by police for suspects captured on videos or CCTVs.
How Ketan Agarwal Murder Case is Connected to Raghav Raghuvanshi Murder Case
Every day, the Ketan Agarwal murder case is taking new turns as the investigation continues. Police believe the case is very similar to the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case in Meghalaya. According to the police, both Ketan Agarwal and Raja Raghuvanshi were allegedly pushed off a cliff by their partners. Investigators suspect that Siya may have followed the Raja Raghuvanshi case closely and then used it as a guide while planning Ketan’s murder.