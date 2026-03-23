Petrol Pumps Shutting Down in Ahmedabad? Iran-Israel War Impact Causes ‘No Stock’ Situation: Here’s The Real Reason Behind Gujarat’s Fuel Crisis
Petrol pumps SHUT DOWN in Ahmedabad: Several petrol pumps in Ahmedabad suddenly ran out of fuel and even shut temporarily, creating panic among people. In some areas, pumps displayed “No Stock” signs, while long queues of vehicles were seen outside fuel stations. Around 10 petrol pumps in Ahmedabad faced supply delays and were temporarily closed,
Petrol Pumps Shut Down in Ahmedabad
Around 10 petrol pumps in Ahmedabad have not received timely supply and are temporarily closed. Some outlets displayed “No Stock” signs, creating concern among commuters. Pumps were shut for a few hours due to delays in replenishment. These closures are temporary, not permanent shutdowns.
Panic Buying and Long Queues
Long queues of vehicles were seen at petrol pumps across Ahmedabad and other cities. Rumours of fuel shortage triggered panic buying among people. Urban areas saw a sudden spike in demand due to fear of shortage. Motorists rushed to refill tanks, worsening the situation temporarily.
Middle East War Impact on Petrol Prices
The situation is linked to disruptions in crude oil supply due to the Middle East conflict. Global tensions have created concerns about fuel availability. India depends heavily on imported crude, making it sensitive to global disruptions.
Petrol Supply Delays and Logistics Issues
Dealers said delays in fuel delivery caused temporary disruptions. Transportation delays due to holidays affected the supply chain. Some cities saw reduced tanker supply compared to usual levels. Industrial buyers shifting to retail pumps also impacted availability.
Officials Say No Real Shortage
Dealers’ association clarified fuel stocks remain adequate across Gujarat. Authorities said there is no actual shortage of petrol or diesel in the state. Disruptions are due to logistical constraints, not supply failure.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available news reports and media sources. The situation may change, and details such as supply status and availability can vary by location. Readers are advised to rely on official updates for the most accurate and current information.