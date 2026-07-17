PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Hydrogen Train: Inside India’s Most Eco-Friendly Rail in Photos
India has officially entered the league of countries operating hydrogen train technology after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the country’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind railway station in Haryana on Friday. The launch marks a major step in Indian Railways’ push towards greener transport and cleaner mobility. Here’s a deep dive into the hydrogen-powered train route, speed, ticket price, stops, and more.
India's First Hydrogen Train
Indian Railways is set to flag off India's first Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trainset, a train that generates its own electricity onboard using hydrogen, the cleanest fuel known.
Hydrogen Train Timings
Reportedly, the new hydrogen train will run daily between Jind and Sonipat. Train number 74010 will leave Jind at 7:40 AM and reach Sonipat at 9:40 AM, completing the journey in two hours. On the return trip, Train number 74009 will depart Sonipat at 10:40 AM and arrive at Jind at 1:00 PM, taking 2 hours and 20 minutes.
Hydrogen Train Stops
The hydrogen train will stop at Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambheva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana and Barwasni before reaching its destination.
Hydrogen Train Feature
The train can carry 2,600 passengers in a single trip. It has a design speed of 110 kmph, although it will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph on the Jind-Sonipat section.
Hydrogen Train Ticket Price
Ticket prices for India's first hydrogen-powered train range from ₹5 to ₹25, depending on the distance traveled.