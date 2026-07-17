PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Hydrogen Train: Inside India’s Most Eco-Friendly Rail in Photos

Hydrogen Train Timings

Reportedly, the new hydrogen train will run daily between Jind and Sonipat. Train number 74010 will leave Jind at 7:40 AM and reach Sonipat at 9:40 AM, completing the journey in two hours. On the return trip, Train number 74009 will depart Sonipat at 10:40 AM and arrive at Jind at 1:00 PM, taking 2 hours and 20 minutes.