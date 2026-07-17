LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Hydrogen Train: Inside India’s Most Eco-Friendly Rail in Photos

PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Hydrogen Train: Inside India’s Most Eco-Friendly Rail in Photos

India has officially entered the league of countries operating hydrogen train technology after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the country’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind railway station in Haryana on Friday. The launch marks a major step in Indian Railways’ push towards greener transport and cleaner mobility. Here’s a deep dive into the hydrogen-powered train route, speed, ticket price, stops, and more. 

Published By: Published: July 17, 2026 13:56:12 IST
Follow us on
Google News
India's First Hydrogen Train
1/5
Hydrogen-powered train route, speed, ticket price, stops, and more. Photo: ANI

India's First Hydrogen Train

Indian Railways is set to flag off India's first Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trainset, a train that generates its own electricity onboard using hydrogen, the cleanest fuel known.

Hydrogen Train Timings
2/5

Hydrogen Train Timings

Reportedly, the new hydrogen train will run daily between Jind and Sonipat. Train number 74010 will leave Jind at 7:40 AM and reach Sonipat at 9:40 AM, completing the journey in two hours. On the return trip, Train number 74009 will depart Sonipat at 10:40 AM and arrive at Jind at 1:00 PM, taking 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Hydrogen Train Stops
3/5

Hydrogen Train Stops

The hydrogen train will stop at Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambheva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana and Barwasni before reaching its destination.

You Might Be Interested In
Hydrogen Train Feature
4/5

Hydrogen Train Feature

The train can carry 2,600 passengers in a single trip. It has a design speed of 110 kmph, although it will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph on the Jind-Sonipat section.

You Might Be Interested In
Hydrogen Train Ticket Price
5/5

Hydrogen Train Ticket Price

Ticket prices for India's first hydrogen-powered train range from ₹5 to ₹25, depending on the distance traveled.

Here's a deep dive into the hydrogen-powered train route, speed, ticket price, stops, and more.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS