PM Modi In Kyrgyzstan: Warm Welcome At Bishkek Airport, Diaspora Meet And Gandhi Memorial Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met representatives from the Kyrgyz community in Bishkek on Monday and honored Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial before the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2015.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a warm reception by Adylbek Kasymaliev, chairman of the Kyrgyz Republic’s Cabinet of Ministers, after he arrived in the capital city of Bishkek on Sunday. The Prime Minister will be attending the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.
PM Modi recieved warmly by Indian diaspora
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Bishkek on Sunday.
PM Modi Watches Cultural Performance In Bishkek
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches a cultural performance during a welcome event hosted by members of the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Bishkek on Sunday.
PM Modi Pays Tribute At Gandhi Memorial In Bishkek
PM Modi Pays Tribute At Mahatma Gandhi Memorial In Bishkek. The Gandhi statue was unveiled by PM Modi during his 2015 visit to Kyrgyzstan.
PM Modi Interacts With Child While Meeting Indian Diaspora After Gandhi Memorial Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child as he meets members of the Indian diaspora in Bishkek on Monday, following his visit to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial where he paid tribute to the Father of the Nation.