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PM Modi In Kyrgyzstan: Warm Welcome At Bishkek Airport, Diaspora Meet And Gandhi Memorial Visit

PM Modi In Kyrgyzstan: Warm Welcome At Bishkek Airport, Diaspora Meet And Gandhi Memorial Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met representatives from the Kyrgyz community in Bishkek on Monday and honored Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial before the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2015.

1/ 5 PM Modi (Image: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a warm reception by Adylbek Kasymaliev, chairman of the Kyrgyz Republic’s Cabinet of Ministers, after he arrived in the capital city of Bishkek on Sunday. The Prime Minister will be attending the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

2/ 5 PM Modi receives a warm welcome (Image: ANI) PM Modi recieved warmly by Indian diaspora Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Bishkek on Sunday.

5/ 5 PM Modi in Bishkek (Image: ANI) PM Modi Interacts With Child While Meeting Indian Diaspora After Gandhi Memorial Visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child as he meets members of the Indian diaspora in Bishkek on Monday, following his visit to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial where he paid tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met representatives from the Kyrgyz community in Bishkek on Monday and honored Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial before the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2015.