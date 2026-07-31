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Sushil Modi, Sachin Pilot, Shahnawaz Hussain to Omar Abdullah, 8 Indian Politicians Who Married Across Religions

Sushil Modi, Sachin Pilot, Shahnawaz Hussain to Omar Abdullah, 8 Indian Politicians Who Married Across Religions

Politics is often about power, speeches and elections. But behind many famous leaders are love stories that are just as interesting. Some met on a train. Some fell in love in college or at work. Many had to face family opposition because they belonged to different religions. Yet, they chose love over differences. Some even continued following their own faith after marriage. These stories show that relationships can go beyond religion when there is trust and respect. Here are eight Indian politicians whose interfaith marriages became some of the most talked-about love stories in Indian politics.

1/ 9 8 Indian Politicians Who Married Across Religions Love can cross every boundary, even religion. These Indian politicians found lifelong partners from different faiths and built relationships based on trust, respect and understanding. From chance meetings to inspiring love stories, their journeys are worth knowing. Scroll down to discover the stories of all 8 interfaith political couples.

2/ 9 Sushil Kumar Modi and Jessie George Sushil Kumar Modi met Jessie George during a train journey from Mumbai to Delhi in 1985. They started talking during the trip and soon became friends. After returning home, they stayed in touch by writing letters. Their friendship slowly turned into love. Jessie, who is from Kerala, is a Roman Catholic and still follows Christianity. Modi never asked her to change her religion. The couple got married in August 1986. To marry Jessie, Modi also left his role as a full-time RSS worker because married members were not allowed to continue in that position.

4/ 9 Manish Tewari and Nazneen Shifa Manish Tewari, who belongs to the Congress party, met Nazneen Shifa way back in 1989 during the time Manish was heading NSUI while Nazneen was heading the women's wing in Mumbai. Nazneen joined Air India after completing her studies and has since been working with the airline company. While Manish began his professional life as a lawyer, Manish and Nazneen had long distance relationships while living in Delhi and Mumbai. Manish Tewari and Nazneen Shifa married in 1996.

5/ 9 Shahnawaz Hussain and Renu Sharma Shahnawaz Hussain's love story started on a DTC bus in Delhi in 1986. He offered his seat to Renu Sharma, and that simple gesture started a friendship. When Hussain proposed, Renu first said no because they followed different religions. But he did not give up. Over time, she accepted his proposal. Their families were also against the marriage. BJP leader Uma Bharti later helped convince both families. The couple got married in 1994 without changing their religions and now have two sons.

6/ 9 Sachin Pilot and Sara Abdullah Sachin Pilot met Sara Abdullah while studying in London. They first became friends, and soon their friendship turned into love. Sara is the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. The couple later got married and have two sons, Aaran and Vehaan. Sara has also worked for women's rights and the education of underprivileged children through organisations like UNIFEM and CEQUIN. Their relationship is among the best-known political love stories in the country.

7/ 9 Dinesh Rao and Tabassum Dinesh Rao got to know Tabassum when they were in college in Bengaluru. Dinesh Rao was doing engineering studies at that time, whereas Tabassum was pursuing her studies in arts. They started being good friends and fell in love after one year. The parents of both Dinesh and Tabassum did not want their children to get married as they belonged to two different religions. But the couple registered their marriage, and gradually their families agreed with their choice.

9/ 9 Rani Narah and Bharat Narah Former Congress leader Rani Narah was born as Jahan Ara Chaudhary. She married tribal leader Bharat Narah in 1986. After the marriage, she converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Rani Narah. The couple has two sons. Before joining politics, she was a talented sportsperson. She represented Assam in volleyball, cricket, weightlifting, shot put and discus throw. Her journey from sports to politics has made her one of Assam's well-known political leaders.

Politics is often about power, speeches and elections. But behind many famous leaders are love stories that are just as interesting. Some met on a train. Some fell in love in college or at work. Many had to face family opposition because they belonged to different religions. Yet, they chose love over differences. Some even continued following their own faith after marriage. These stories show that relationships can go beyond religion when there is trust and respect. Here are eight Indian politicians whose interfaith marriages became some of the most talked-about love stories in Indian politics.