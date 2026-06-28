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  • Why Did Anant Ambani Go Bald at Tirumala? Check His Rs 27.5 Crore Temple Gift | Pics

Why Did Anant Ambani Go Bald at Tirumala? Check His Rs 27.5 Crore Temple Gift | Pics

Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala on Sunday, where he took part in the traditional head-shaving ritual as an act of devotion. Senior officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were also present during his visit to the temple.

Published By: Published: June 28, 2026 13:46:19 IST
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Anant Ambani Donates Hair at Tirumala
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Anant Ambani Donates hair at Tirumala. Photos: ANI

Anant Ambani Donates Hair at Tirumala

As part of his visit to Tirumala, Anant Ambani donated his hair to Lord Venkateswara, following a centuries-old tradition observed by devotees. The ritual is seen as a symbol of devotion, humility, and letting go of pride and worldly attachments. Every day, thousands of devotees shave their heads at the temple to express their faith and gratitude.

Anant Ambani Donates Rs 27.5 Crore Buses
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Anant Ambani Donates Rs 27.5 Crore Buses

Anant Ambani also announced that Reliance Industries will donate 25 electric buses worth around Rs 27.5 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Anant Ambani to Pay Salaries of Drivers
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Anant Ambani to Pay Salaries of Drivers

He said the company will also pay the salaries and other benefits of 50 drivers needed to operate these buses. In addition, Reliance Industries will help set up EV charging stations in Tirumala to ensure the buses run smoothly.

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Who is Anant Ambani
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Who is Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, also took part in the Suprabhata Seva at the Tirumala temple. During his visit, he was also seen feeding elephants at the temple premises before offering prayers.

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Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala on Sunday, where he took part in the traditional head-shaving ritual as an act of devotion. Senior officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were also present during his visit to the temple.

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