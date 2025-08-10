No Onion, No Garlic Indian Breakfast ideas: Tasty And Healthy
Poha
A dish made with rice, green chillies, turmeric, peanuts and curry leaves. It can be made quickly and easy to digest. It can be made with fresh coriander and garnished with lemon juice.
Upma
It is made with roasted semolina and mild spices. Add vegetables like beans and carrots for nutrition. It is served hot with pickle or coconut chutney.
Idli with coconut chutney
These are steamed rice lentil cakes, soft and fluffy served with coconut chutney. Sambar can be prepared without onion and garlic.
Dalia
It can be made mild spicy with milk or savory and sweet with jaggery. It is good in digestion and high in fiber. It keeps you full for a longer time.
Sabudana Khichdi
These are tapioca pearls cooked with boiled potatoes, mild spices and peanuts. They are light on the stomach and gluten-free. They are popular during fasting days and navratri time.
Besan Chilla
These are besan pancakes with a touch of ginger, coriander and ajwain. You can add grated carrots or spinach and serve with curd or green chutney.
Aloo paratha (no onion)
Wheat flatbread stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes. These can be flavored with coriander powder, ajwain and green chillies. It is best served with butter, pickle or curd.
