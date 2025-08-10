No Onion, No Garlic Indian Breakfast ideas: Tasty And Healthy

LIVE TV
Finding a healthy breakfast without onions and garlic can be a time taking task. Whether you simply prefer lighter flavors, or follow a sattvic diet, here are 7 dishes that bring taste and tradition to your morning meal without onions and garlic.
By: Last Updated: August 10, 2025 | 9:25 PM IST
Poha

A dish made with rice, green chillies, turmeric, peanuts and curry leaves. It can be made quickly and easy to digest. It can be made with fresh coriander and garnished with lemon juice.

Upma

It is made with roasted semolina and mild spices. Add vegetables like beans and carrots for nutrition. It is served hot with pickle or coconut chutney.

Idli with coconut chutney

These are steamed rice lentil cakes, soft and fluffy served with coconut chutney. Sambar can be prepared without onion and garlic.

Dalia

It can be made mild spicy with milk or savory and sweet with jaggery. It is good in digestion and high in fiber. It keeps you full for a longer time.

Sabudana Khichdi

These are tapioca pearls cooked with boiled potatoes, mild spices and peanuts. They are light on the stomach and gluten-free. They are popular during fasting days and navratri time.

Besan Chilla

These are besan pancakes with a touch of ginger, coriander and ajwain. You can add grated carrots or spinach and serve with curd or green chutney.

Aloo paratha (no onion)

Wheat flatbread stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes. These can be flavored with coriander powder, ajwain and green chillies. It is best served with butter, pickle or curd.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary.

