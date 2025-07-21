- Home>
Indian Celebrities Who Own Successful Restaurants: Virat Kohli, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty & More
Many Indian celebrities, known for their acting, cricket, and filmmaking, are now spreading their magic in the hospitality industry. From Virat Kohli to Mouni Roy and Shilpa Shetty, these stars turn their passion for food into big ventures. Here are the renowned celebs who are now proud owners of popular restaurants.
Gauri Khan- Torii
Producer Gauri Khan owns a luxe Asian diner, Torii, in Mumbai Suburbs. Torrii offers Pan-Asian cuisine and exquisite design.
Hrithik Roshan- HRX Cafe
Actor Hrithik Roshan owns HRX Cafe, which brings healthy, protein-rich, nutritious meals onto the table.
Shilpa Shetty- Bastian
Actress Shilpa Shetty owns Bastian, a luxurious and premium dining on the 48th floor of Mumbai’s Kohinoor building.
Karan Johar- Neuma
Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar co-owns Neyma, an European restaurant in South Mumbai. The elite restaurant is a favorite among celebrities, just like Karan Johar himself.
Mouni Roy- Badmaash
Actress Mouni Roy co-owns Badmassh, a chic restaurant in Mumbai. The restaurant offers cuisines with modern culinary techniques, with a blend of traditional Indian flavours.
Virat Kohli- One8 Commune
Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli owns the restaurant chain One8 Commune. The restaurant offers Kohli’s love for food with a healthy hint.
Rakul Preet Singh- Arambam- Millet Beginnings
Actress Rakul Preet Singh owns Arambam- Millet Beginnings, a station of healthy eating where dishes are made with millet twist.