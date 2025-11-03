From Kapil Dev to Harmanpreet Kaur: Every Indian Captain Who Made World Cup History 2025 List
India’s cricket legacy is built on iconic captains who led their teams to unforgettable World Cup triumphs. Each victory represents not just a trophy, but the courage, leadership and spirit of Indian cricket. After yesterday’s win of 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup by Indian women’s national cricket team, we’ve curated a list of the top Indian cricket captains who made World Cup history till now.
Harmanpreet Kaur- 2025 Women's ODI World Cup
She led India's women's team to their first-ever ODI World Cup title on November 2, 2025. The victory ended decades of w3ait and elevated India's women's cricket to global glory.
Shafali Verma- 2023 U-19 Women's T20 World Cup
She is the youngest captain to win a World Cup title. She led the U-19 women's team to their first ever world championship in South Africa.
Virat Kohli- 2023 ICC World Test Championship & ODI Successes
He took India to the top of Test rankings and the World Test Championship finale. His aggression, passion and fitness revolutionized Indian cricket.
M.S. Dhoni- 2007 T20 World Cup & 2011 ODI World Cup
The only Indian captain to win both ODI and T20 World Cups. He is known for his calm mind and tactical brilliance under pressure.
Kapil Dev- 1983 Men's ODI World Cup
He was the captain who started it all- leading India to their first-ever World Cup victory. Under his fearless leadership, India defeated the mighty West Indies in the final.
