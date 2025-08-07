Top 7 Indian Cricketers Who Played Over 100 Test Matches
These seven Indian cricket legends, Tendulkar, Dravid, Kohli, Kumble, Laxman, Kapil Dev, and Gavaskar, have each played over 100 Test matches, showcasing consistency, skill, and longevity at the highest level.
Sachin Tendulkar
The legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has performed 200 Tests and 15,921 runs is charged with the adjectives of consistency and elegance beyond comparison: "God of Cricket".
Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid is the wall of Indian cricket, with solid technique and patience. If you know he has played 164 Test matches, scoring 13,288 runs.
VVS Laxman
He is a stylish middle-order batsman regarded for his match-winning innings against Australia, especially 281 at Kolkata. Played 134 Test matches.
Anil Kumble
India's number one test wicket-taker with 619 wickets, known for his grit, victor of your one-bowler-show 10-wicket haul in a single innings against Pakistan.
Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev is an all-rounder par excellence and the winning captain in the 1983 World Cup. In the 1983 World Cup, he had 434 Test wickets and 5248 runs in 131 Test matches.
Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar was the first to reach 10,000 Test runs and captured western world-class pace attacks in the '70s and '80s in 125 Tests.
Virat Kohli
Modern-day batting great, aggressive leader, and run scorer with over 8,000 runs in over 100 Test matches since his debut in 2011.