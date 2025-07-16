6 Powerful Anti-Bloating Foods You’ll Find in Every Indian Kitchen
Bloating can be uncomfortable, but your Indian kitchen holds powerful remedies. From cumin and fennel to buttermilk and ginger, discover 6 time-tested foods and grandma-style tricks that naturally relieve bloating and support digestion. These simple, everyday ingredients offer lasting comfort without side effects.
Jeera (Cumin Seeds)
Jeera water helps in digestion and is a gas remover. Boil it in the morning, and drink it warm to naturally get rid of bloating and promote gut health.
Ajwain (Carom Seeds)
Ajwain is also widely used as a folk remedy for bloating. Chew a pinch with salt or soak in hot water to relieve indigestion, calm the stomach cramps, and calm abdominal pain effectively.
Saunf (Fennel Seeds)
Usually taken after meals, fennel seeds fight gas and bloating. Chew them to reap the cooling, digestive benefits that soothe the gut in a flash.
Ginger
Raw ginger fights inflammation and calms digestion. Grate it into warm water or tea to create a calming, anti-bloating drink that quiets the digestive tract and halts gas production.
Hing (Asafoetida)
Even a tiny pinch of hing in hot water or curries can do wonders. It prevents the formation of gas, aids digestion, and prevents bloating cherished by Indian grandmothers for centuries.
Buttermilk with Rock Salt
Grandma's rock salt and roasted jeera with buttermilk is a tasty digestive tonic. It calms the gut, removes toxins, and deflates bloating beautifully after a spicy or heavy meal.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a healthcare provider before trying any home remedy.