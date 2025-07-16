LIVE TV
6 Powerful Anti-Bloating Foods You’ll Find in Every Indian Kitchen

Bloating can be uncomfortable, but your Indian kitchen holds powerful remedies. From cumin and fennel to buttermilk and ginger, discover 6 time-tested foods and grandma-style tricks that naturally relieve bloating and support digestion. These simple, everyday ingredients offer lasting comfort without side effects.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 12:41 PM IST
1/7

Jeera (Cumin Seeds)

Jeera water helps in digestion and is a gas remover. Boil it in the morning, and drink it warm to naturally get rid of bloating and promote gut health.

2/7

Ajwain (Carom Seeds)

Ajwain is also widely used as a folk remedy for bloating. Chew a pinch with salt or soak in hot water to relieve indigestion, calm the stomach cramps, and calm abdominal pain effectively.

3/7

Saunf (Fennel Seeds)

Usually taken after meals, fennel seeds fight gas and bloating. Chew them to reap the cooling, digestive benefits that soothe the gut in a flash.

4/7

Ginger

Raw ginger fights inflammation and calms digestion. Grate it into warm water or tea to create a calming, anti-bloating drink that quiets the digestive tract and halts gas production.

5/7

Hing (Asafoetida)

Even a tiny pinch of hing in hot water or curries can do wonders. It prevents the formation of gas, aids digestion, and prevents bloating cherished by Indian grandmothers for centuries.

6/7

Buttermilk with Rock Salt

Grandma's rock salt and roasted jeera with buttermilk is a tasty digestive tonic. It calms the gut, removes toxins, and deflates bloating beautifully after a spicy or heavy meal.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a healthcare provider before trying any home remedy.

