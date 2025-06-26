Indian Legends Who Won The Nobel Prize and Inspired The Nation
One of the world’s highest recognition, the Nobel Prize has been awarded to several brilliant Indians who have engraved their names in this legacy. Winning award in the field like peace, science, literature and economics Indians have made remarkable history. Their journeys are full of dedication, brilliance and impact. Here is a visual journey through the India’s Nobel winning legends who have made the nation beam with pride.
The First Acclaimed Indian Nobel Prize Winner
Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian and Asian to win a Nobel Prize. He received it for his soulful poetry collection, ‘Gitanjali’ putting Indian literature on the World map. Remaining a symbol of artistic excellence and national pride, he introduced Indian literature to global audiences.
Reforming Light and Science
Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman discovered the Raman effect – a phenomenon, explaining how light caters when it passed through a substance for which he won the noble prize in physics. In his honour, national science Day is celebrated on 28th of February every year in India for his discovery, which changed how light and matter is studied through Indian science all over the world.
Angel of the Poor
Born in Albania, but spent most of her life serving the poor and sick in Kolkata India. Mother Teresa found the missionaries of charity and dedicated her life to helping the most vulnerable. Awarded noble peace prize for her compassion and selfless work in 1979, she was later known as Saint Terrace of Calcutta after canonization by the Catholic Church.
Economics with a Heart
Amartya Sen won the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences developing the "Capability Approach" which focused on what people are truly able to do in life. His work on poverty, famine, and human development influence global thinking on welfare and inequality and development.
Fighting for Child Rights
Rescuing over 80,000 children from slavery, trafficking and child labor through his organization. Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Kailash Satyarthi, one, the Nobel Peace Prize alongside Malala Yousafzai in 2014. With courage, he continues to inspire activists around the globe with the mission to give every child right to education and freedom.
Cracking the Genetic Code
Tamil Nadu born Venkatraman Ramakrishnan won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for the research on structure and function of ribosome. With his discovery, he has major applications in medicine and genetics, helping scientists understand genetic translation.
Ending Poverty with Data
Abhijit Banerjee, born in Mumbai, won the Nobel Prize in Economics, along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer. Together, from improving education to healthcare access, their work has helped millions across developing countries. He is also the author of 'Poor Economics', a popular book simplifying complex economic ideas.
Disclaimer: This gallery is for educational and informational use only. All content is based on publicly available sources and official Nobel Prize announcements.