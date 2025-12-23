Indian Railways New Luggage Charges: How Much Will You Pay from AC to Sleeper?
During a session in Parliament, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Indian Railways is going to impose charges on passengers who take their luggage beyond the free allowance. Excess baggage must be paid for in advance, and large baggage cannot be mixed with the passengers’ luggage but must be sent in special cars or booked in brake or parcel vans.
Extra luggage means extra fees on the trains
Indian Railways ministry has made a very important decision to charge an additional fee on luggage that is more than the allowed free limit.
What is the decision?
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament that train passengers would need to pay extra if they wished to carry luggage that exceeded the free limit. The MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy posed the question of whether Indian Railways was going to bring in baggage rules similar to those at airports.
Are the baggage fees rules of the railway the same as those of airlines?
Vaishnaw affirmed that there is a luggage limit and a free allowance for each class.
What will the charges for extra luggage be?
The passengers will be permitted to take up to the maximum permitted limit by paying the extra charge for the luggage that is above the free allowance. The charge is 1.5 times the normal luggage rate, and it is to be paid in advance.
What are the limits and free allowances?
AC First Class
Maximum limit: 150 kg
Free allowance: 70 kg
First Class / AC 2 Tier
Maximum limit: 100 kg
Free allowance: 50 kg
AC 3 Tier / AC Chair Car
Maximum limit: 40 kg
Free allowance: 40 kg
Sleeper Class
Maximum limit: 80 kg
Free allowance: 40 kg
Second Class
Maximum limit: 70 kg
Free allowance: 35 kg
What is personal luggage
The following articles are classified as personal luggage and allowed in cabin compartments: Trunks, suitcases, and boxes