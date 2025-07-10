Indian Royal Families Who Still Live In Grandeur And Luxury : In Pics
Beyond the pages of history books and the ever-fading glory of ancient forts stand a very few Indian royal families, striving to stay on a world of their own. Passing over the barrier of time and without the support of privy purses, these heirs of mighty maharajas and nawabs have put in great efforts to carefully nurture their ancestral legacies, with their lives standing as a vivid canvas of tradition and modern-day luxury. With palatial homes scattering remnants of the past and ingenious commercial ventures to shelter their vast fortunes, these families are indeed worthy of respect and awe. The lives of these princes and princesses, indeed, are an enthralling concoction of ceremonial duties, preservation of ancient culture, and landing themselves squarely amid the hustle and bustle of today’s earning world, often holding considerable clout in the areas they represent. To many, they are a living testimonial of the glorious era of India, a grandeur still spoken of as legend.
The Jaipur Royal Family
The Royal Family of Jaipur - Renowned for its elegance, grandeur, and opulent lifestyle, the Jaipur Royal Family is currently led by Padmanabh Singh. Their regal charm and important legacy keep them in the public eye.
The Udaipur Mewar Royal Family
The Udaipur Mewar Royal Family - Known for its association with Maharana Pratap, the Mewar Royal Family, led by Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar (also known as Arvind Singh Mewar), has a rich historical legacy. As the manager of the HRH Group of Hotels, they are involved in the hospitality industry.
The Mysore Wadiyar Dynasty
Mysore’s Wadiyar Dynasty - With Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraja Wadiyar as its current ruler, the Wadiyar Dynasty of Mysore has effectively maintained its legacy and power. Their magnificent properties and the "The Royal Silk of Mysore" brand are also well-known.
The Baroda-Based Gaekwad Dynasty
The Baroda-Based Gaekwad Dynasty - Under Samarjitsinh Gaekwad's leadership, the Gaekwad Dynasty of Baroda is renowned for its progressive governance and ardent support of the arts and culture. A magnificent reminder of their regal past is their famous home, the Laxmi Vilas Palace.
The Jodhpur Royal Family
The Jodhpur Royal Family - With Maharaj Gaj Singh II as its current titular ruler, the Royal Family of Jodhpur is the owner of some of the biggest private palaces and forts in the world, such as Umaid Bhawan Palace and Mehrangarh Fort. They still keep up their ancestral homes.
The Pataudi Clan
Pataudi Clan - Actor Saif Ali Khan of Bollywood leads the Pataudi Clan, which skilfully combines its royal ancestry with contemporary glitz. They are still in possession of the old Ibrahim Palace and have a royal presence.