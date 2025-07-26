  • Home>
Rainy Day Snack Ideas Every Indian Must Try This Season

Rainy season means cravings for hot snacks and a perfect excuse to want comfort food. Everyone wants a snack to eat while sipping chai by the window. Here are seven Indian snack ideas that will make your rainy day extra delicious!

Pakoras

Stir hot with green chutney or imli chutney. These are classic monsoon snacks made from besan and vegetables like potato, onion or spinach. Add kasuri methi or ajwain for better digestion and enhanced aroma.

Masala Corn

Sweet corn tossed with lemon, chaat masala, chilli and butter. This is a quick to make and totally addictive snack idea. It is spicy and juicy in taste. You can also make it cheesy with grated cheese and chilli flakes.

Aloo Tikki

Shallow fried potato patties seasoned with herbs and spices. It is best when served with mint chutney or curd. Try stuffing them with paneer for a twist.

Bread Pakora

It is stuffed or plain bread coated in spiced gram flour batter and deep fried. It is very filling and satisfying for an evening snack. Sprinkle some chaat masala on top for extra flavor.

Moong Dal Chilla

It is a healthy and protein rich recipe full of onions and tomatoes. Savoury crepes made with blended and soaked moong dal. Serve with green chutney or curd for a balanced meal.

Paneer Tikka

Cubes of paneer marinated in spices and grilled. It is juicy, smokey and perfect with mint chutney. It is a great high protein snack for monsoon cravings.

Sabudana Vada

These are deep fried balls made of soaked sabudana, peanuts and potato. It is crispy from the outside but soft from inside. It is ideal if you are fasting or want something different.

