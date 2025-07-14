Indian Top States With Largest Forest Cover: Discover the Top 7
India is a home to a diverse range of forests. Here is a list of states in India with the largest forest cover where you can discover the unique wildlife and ecosystem that thrive in these regions.
Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh has the largest forest cover in India of 77, 073.44 sq km. It comprises tropical moist deciduous and tropical dry deciduous forests.
Arunachal Pradesh
It is the second largest forest cover in India with 65,881.57 sq km. It is a home to approximately 20% of India's fauna.
Chhattisgarh
It has a large forest area of 55,811.75 sq km. It is a home to many rare plants and animals. It has several national parks including Kanger Ghati National Park.
Odisha
It has a significant forest cover of 52,433.56 sq km. It has a diverse ecosystem including mangrove forest and tropical moist deciduous forests.
Maharashtra
It has a large forest area of 50,858.53 sq km. It is a home to several national parks and sanctuaries including the Sahyadris (Western Ghats).
Karnataka
It has a forest cover of 39,254.27 sq km. It has five tiger reserves including Nagarhole and Bandipur. It has a rich biodiversity.
Andhra Pradesh
It has a forest cover of 30,254.27 sq km. It has many tropical dry deciduous forests and mangrove forest along its coastline.
