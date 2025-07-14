LIVE TV
  • Indian Top States With Largest Forest Cover: Discover the Top 7

Indian Top States With Largest Forest Cover: Discover the Top 7

India is a home to a diverse range of forests. Here is a list of states in India with the largest forest cover where you can discover the unique wildlife and ecosystem that thrive in these regions.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 11:14 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has the largest forest cover in India of 77, 073.44 sq km. It comprises tropical moist deciduous and tropical dry deciduous forests.

Arunachal Pradesh

It is the second largest forest cover in India with 65,881.57 sq km. It is a home to approximately 20% of India's fauna.

Chhattisgarh

It has a large forest area of 55,811.75 sq km. It is a home to many rare plants and animals. It has several national parks including Kanger Ghati National Park.

Odisha

It has a significant forest cover of 52,433.56 sq km. It has a diverse ecosystem including mangrove forest and tropical moist deciduous forests.

Maharashtra

It has a large forest area of 50,858.53 sq km. It is a home to several national parks and sanctuaries including the Sahyadris (Western Ghats).

Karnataka

It has a forest cover of 39,254.27 sq km. It has five tiger reserves including Nagarhole and Bandipur. It has a rich biodiversity.

Andhra Pradesh

It has a forest cover of 30,254.27 sq km. It has many tropical dry deciduous forests and mangrove forest along its coastline.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

