India’s Biggest Railway Stations: Top 7 Major and Busiest Junctions That Will Surprise You
India is home to some of the largest railway stations, which are notable for their architectural grandeur, while others are famous for the sheer number of platforms. From Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to New Delhi Railway Station, have a look at the top 7 railway junctions of India.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Maharashtra
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Maharashtra: It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which features 18 platforms. This station has its own architectural marvel building blended with Indian elements.
New Delhi Railway Station
New Delhi Railway Station: It has a total of 16 platforms, which makes it one of the busiest railway hubs in the country.
Chennai Central , Tamil Nadu
Chennai Central , Tamil Nadu: It is a landmark of South India, which features almost 15 platforms. The station is known for its red brick facade and iconic clock tower.
Secunderabad Junction, Telangana
Secunderabad Junction, Telangana: One of the most prominent stations in South Central India, which has 13 platforms. It connects the key cities in Telangana and neighboring states.
Gorakhpur, UP
Gorakhpur, UP: This railway junction has 12 platforms, which manage a high level of passengers and traffic.
Vijayawada Junction, Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada Junction, Andhra Pradesh: It has a total of 10 platforms, which connect many stations across South and central India.
Patna, Bihar
Patna, Bihar: It has a total of 10 platforms and is considered a crucial hub of eastern India. It also connects the major cities to the capital of Bihar.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.