  • India’s First Nature-Themed Airport Terminal in Guwahati: What Makes the Rs 4,000 Crore Project Special

India’s First Nature-Themed Airport Terminal in Guwahati: What Makes the Rs 4,000 Crore Project Special

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam, on Saturday. The Airport terminal is built at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore. Take a look at breathtaking pictures of India’s first nature-themed Airport terminal.

Published By: Published: December 20, 2025 17:13:44 IST
Airport Terminal Inauguration
1/5

Airport Terminal Inauguration

Guwahati airport terminal was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the Advantage Assam 2.0.

Guwahati Airport Terminal- Theme
2/5

Guwahati Airport Terminal- Theme

The Bamboo Orchids Terminal 2 at Guwahati Airport is inspired by the kopou phool (foxtail orchid) and local bamboo.

New Guwahati Terminal: Capacity
3/5

New Guwahati Terminal: Capacity

The new Guwahati airport terminal is built to handle 13.1 million passengers annually, supported by major upgrades to tuhe runway, airfield systems, aprons, and taxiways, according to ANI.

New Guwahati Terminal Features 1 Lakh Plants
4/5

New Guwahati Terminal Features 1 Lakh Plants

Guwahati airport terminal has a unique “Sky Forest” theme, featuring nearly one lakh plants of indigenous species. The theme will offer passengers a surreal forest-like experience.

Guwahati Terminal- Kaziranga Inspired
5/5

Guwahati Terminal- Kaziranga Inspired

The terminal makes pioneering use of about 140 metric tonnes of locally sourced Northeast bamboo, complemented by Kaziranga-inspired green landscapes, japi motifs, the iconic rhino symbol, and 57 orchid-inspired columns reflecting the Kopou flower.

