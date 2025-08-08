India’s Fuel-Efficient 8-Seater Affordable Cars
There is an increasing demand in India among big families and travel enthusiasts on the need to have spacious and fuel-efficient cars in India. The 8-seater segment that was only restricted by making use of large vehicles with low mileage fuel consumption has seen a transformation with new-age MPVs and SUVs with the same combining comfort, convenient options, and high mileage.
There is also the trend to combine spacious cabins with high technology engines, such as hybrid-powered models, to achieve excellent fuel economy in the vicinity of 23kmpl, which was also a scoring factor earlier unheard of on cars of this magnitude.
Not only will these cars be able to hold more people but it is about the fact that they will also take the travel experience to the next level with their luxurious amenities, safety technology, and finely tuned performance.
They are great and cost-effective solutions whether one needs to travel by car long haul with his or her family, is traveling between two cities, or even commuting regularly in a sizable group of people.
Here, the most mileage consumption and affordable 8-seater cars in India are mentioned, and thus an ideal option for individuals who consider a space and pocket-friendly car.
Toyota Innova Hycross
A premium 8-seater MPV blending hybrid efficiency with luxury. Offers over 23 kmpl in hybrid form, powered ottoman seats, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS safety. Price: ₹19.20–₹32.58 lakh. Perfect for families seeking space, comfort, and technology without compromising fuel economy on long trips or city drives.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
One of India’s most budget-friendly MPVs with a spacious 7/8-seater layout and fuel efficiency exceeding 23 kmpl in CNG mode. Features smart infotainment, safety essentials, and flexible seating. Price: ₹9.12–₹13.40 lakh. Ideal for daily commuting, weekend getaways, and large family travel.
Mahindra Marazzo
Known for its quiet cabin, comfortable ride, and versatile 8-seater configuration. Delivers commendable fuel efficiency for its size while offering strong performance. Price: ₹14.59–₹17.00 lakh. Equipped with safety features, rear AC vents, and practical interiors for families who want both space and long-distance comfort.
Kia Carens
A stylish MPV offering 7/8 seats, efficient petrol and diesel engines, and modern features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated seats, and six airbags as standard. Price: ₹11.41–₹11.50 lakh (base). Balances practicality with a premium feel, making it great for families needing comfort, safety, and good mileage.
Renault Triber
India’s most affordable 7/8-seater with surprising space and flexibility. Achieves over 20 kmpl with its compact petrol engine, ideal for budget-conscious buyers. Price: ₹6.29–₹9.16 lakh. Offers modular seating, touchscreen infotainment, and ample boot space when configured as a 5-seater, perfect for urban driving and group trips.