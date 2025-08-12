India’s Highest-Paid TV Host Revealed: No, It’s Not Kapil Sharma, Someone Who Reportedly Charges Rs 1 Crore Per Episode
When we think of the best hosts on Television, the names that pop up in our minds are Kapil Sharma, Salma Khan, or Rohit Sharma. Who usually takes big fat cheques at home and yes, they do, but surprisingly, they are not one of the highest paid TV hosts. Scroll down, the name might shock you.
Who is India’s Highest Paid Actor?
India’s highest-paid TV host is none other than Amitabh Bachchan, who is charging Rs 5 crores per episode for KBC 17, according to a Siasat.com report.
Amitabh Bachchan Beats Salman Khan
With this whopping amount of Rs 25 crore per week, Amitabh Bachchan beats Salman Khan as he reportedly charge Rs 12 crore per Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Big Boss OTT 2. Which roughly adds up to Rs 24 crore weekly.
Amitabh Bachchan Replaced By Shah Rukh Khan
Amitabh Bachchan is a long-time face of KBC, a television game show and an adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The programme first aired on Star Plus in 2000 and ran for three seasons. Later, for season 3, Shah Rukh Khan replaced Amitabh Bachchan, and then again the place was taken by OG KBC legend Amitabh.
KBC 17 Premiere Date Revelaed
The makers have launched a promo of KBC 17 in which they revealed the premiere date on August 11, 2025, with a tagline of ‘Jahan Akal Hai Wahaan Akad Hai.’ Get ready to enhance your IQ and to hear “7 Crore.”
KBC 17 Special Independence Guest
In a recent release of the promo of KBC 17 special Independence Day episode, Amitabh Bachchan is seen welcoming Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee of the Indian Navy.
KBC 17 Promo Video
KBC 17 promo video showed Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force and Commander Prerna Deosthalee of the Indian Navy narrating the high-end risk of Operation Sindoor. In which Wing Commander Vyomika recalled the mission, saying, “Pachhis minute me khel khatam.”
Disclaimer
The information in this photo gallery is based on reports from various media sources and is intended for informational purposes only. Salary figures and details are subject to change and may not be independently verified. All rights to images and content belong to their respective owners.