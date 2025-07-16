India’s Luxury Platter: 6 Most Expensive Dishes In Top Hotels Of India
India’s luxury hotels serve some of the most extravagant dishes, combining world-class ingredients with royal presentation. From the saffron-rich Dum Pukht Biryani at ITC to the buttery, gold-garnished Butter Chicken at Anarkali in Hyderabad, each dish tells a story of indulgence. Gourmet highlights like Peking Duck at Chi Ni and the grilled pork chop at Yuuka often offer premium dining experiences with global flavors. These high-end meals reflect the fusion of tradition, opulence, and culinary innovation, offering more than just food but also an unforgettable experience for the 5 senses.
Gold-Plated Dosa – Raj Bhog, Bangalore
This dosa is covered in 24K edible gold foil and served with premium chutneys, costing ₹1,000+. A royal twist on the humble dosa
Pizza Royale 007 – Leela Palace, Delhi (Special Order)
Topped with lobster, caviar, truffles, and 24K gold flakes, this pizza is made on request at select 5-star kitchens like Leela Palace
Saffron Biryani – Dum Pukht, ITC Mumbai
Rich Mughlai biryani featuring premium basmati rice, saffron threads, tender meat—around ₹6,500 per serving
Peking Duck – Chi Ni, The Roseate, New Delhi
Traditional Chinese Peking duck in a lush setting, crispy skin, and sumptuous meat—₹5,200
Butter Chicken Deluxe – Anarkali, Hyderabad
Enhanced butter chicken with premium ingredients and edible gold (~₹6,000)
Grilled Pork Chop – Yuuka, The St. Regis Mumbai
Asian-style pork chop (~₹2,250) served with skyline view