India’s Luxury Platter: 6 Most Expensive Dishes In Top Hotels Of India

India’s luxury hotels serve some of the most extravagant dishes, combining world-class ingredients with royal presentation. From the saffron-rich Dum Pukht Biryani at ITC to the buttery, gold-garnished Butter Chicken at Anarkali in Hyderabad, each dish tells a story of indulgence. Gourmet highlights like Peking Duck at Chi Ni and the grilled pork chop at Yuuka often offer premium dining experiences with global flavors. These high-end meals reflect the fusion of tradition, opulence, and culinary innovation, offering more than just food but also an unforgettable experience for the 5 senses.