LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
Live TV
TRENDING |
Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • India’s Luxury Platter: 6 Most Expensive Dishes In Top Hotels Of India

India’s Luxury Platter: 6 Most Expensive Dishes In Top Hotels Of India

India’s luxury hotels serve some of the most extravagant dishes, combining world-class ingredients with royal presentation. From the saffron-rich Dum Pukht Biryani at ITC to the buttery, gold-garnished Butter Chicken at Anarkali in Hyderabad, each dish tells a story of indulgence. Gourmet highlights like Peking Duck at Chi Ni and the grilled pork chop at Yuuka often offer premium dining experiences with global flavors. These high-end meals reflect the fusion of tradition, opulence, and culinary innovation, offering more than just food but also an unforgettable experience for the 5 senses.

By: Kanishka Rohilla Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 12:12 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Most expensive dishes - Photo Gallery
1/6

Gold-Plated Dosa – Raj Bhog, Bangalore

This dosa is covered in 24K edible gold foil and served with premium chutneys, costing ₹1,000+. A royal twist on the humble dosa

Most expensive dishes - Photo Gallery
2/6

Pizza Royale 007 – Leela Palace, Delhi (Special Order)

Topped with lobster, caviar, truffles, and 24K gold flakes, this pizza is made on request at select 5-star kitchens like Leela Palace

India’s Luxury Platter: 6 Most Expensive Dishes In Top Hotels Of India - Photo Gallery
3/6

Saffron Biryani – Dum Pukht, ITC Mumbai

Rich Mughlai biryani featuring premium basmati rice, saffron threads, tender meat—around ₹6,500 per serving

India’s Luxury Platter: 6 Most Expensive Dishes In Top Hotels Of India - Photo Gallery
4/6

Peking Duck – Chi Ni, The Roseate, New Delhi

Traditional Chinese Peking duck in a lush setting, crispy skin, and sumptuous meat—₹5,200

India’s Luxury Platter: 6 Most Expensive Dishes In Top Hotels Of India - Photo Gallery
5/6

Butter Chicken Deluxe – Anarkali, Hyderabad

Enhanced butter chicken with premium ingredients and edible gold (~₹6,000)

India’s Luxury Platter: 6 Most Expensive Dishes In Top Hotels Of India - Photo Gallery
6/6

Grilled Pork Chop – Yuuka, The St. Regis Mumbai

Asian-style pork chop (~₹2,250) served with skyline view

India’s Luxury Platter: 6 Most Expensive Dishes In Top Hotels Of India - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Luxury Platter: 6 Most Expensive Dishes In Top Hotels Of India - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

India’s Luxury Platter: 6 Most Expensive Dishes In Top Hotels Of India - Photo Gallery
India’s Luxury Platter: 6 Most Expensive Dishes In Top Hotels Of India - Photo Gallery
India’s Luxury Platter: 6 Most Expensive Dishes In Top Hotels Of India - Photo Gallery
India’s Luxury Platter: 6 Most Expensive Dishes In Top Hotels Of India - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?