LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro Nicolas Maduro captured america venezuela conflict Delta Force donald trump Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro Nicolas Maduro captured america venezuela conflict Delta Force donald trump Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro Nicolas Maduro captured america venezuela conflict Delta Force donald trump Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro Nicolas Maduro captured america venezuela conflict Delta Force donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro Nicolas Maduro captured america venezuela conflict Delta Force donald trump Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro Nicolas Maduro captured america venezuela conflict Delta Force donald trump Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro Nicolas Maduro captured america venezuela conflict Delta Force donald trump Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro Nicolas Maduro captured america venezuela conflict Delta Force donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • India’s Most Luxurious Sleeper Train: Stunning Inside Views Of Vande Bharat Sleeper

India’s Most Luxurious Sleeper Train: Stunning Inside Views Of Vande Bharat Sleeper

Vande Bharat Sleeper is a major breakthrough in Indian rail travel; it is the first train in the world to combine high-speed travelling with luxury of “hotel-on-wheels”. The overnight journey gets a completely new look with the introduction of the extremely comfortable berths and the airplane-style facilities.

Published By: Published: January 4, 2026 11:59:04 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ergonomic Berths & Cushioning
1/5
Ergonomic Berths & Cushioning

Ergonomic Berths & Cushioning

The berths feature advanced foam technology for superior cushioning and extra-wide space to ensure a "hotel-on-wheels" experience. Modern, easy-to-climb ladders have also been integrated to provide seamless access to the upper berths for all passengers.

You Might Be Interested In
Modern Bio-Vacuum Washrooms
2/5
Modern Bio-Vacuum Washrooms

Modern Bio-Vacuum Washrooms

These aircraft-inspired, touch-free toilets maintain high hygiene standards while using minimal water through advanced vacuum technology. The First Class AC coaches go a step further by offering exclusive hot water shower facilities and dedicated baby care areas.

Aviation-Inspired Interiors
3/5
Aviation-Inspired Interiors

Aviation-Inspired Interiors

The cabins use Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) panels and diffused LED mood lighting to create a sleek, futuristic aesthetic. Each passenger is provided with a personal reading light, dedicated USB charging ports, and a convenient foldable snack table.

You Might Be Interested In
Health & Hygiene Systems
4/5
Health & Hygiene Systems

Health & Hygiene Systems

A specialized HVAC system uses photo-catalytic ultraviolet technology to eliminate 99.99% of viruses and bacteria from the air. This ensures a constant flow of fresh, disinfected air throughout the journey, significantly improving the health environment inside.

You Might Be Interested In
Advanced Safety Features
5/5
Advanced Safety Features

Advanced Safety Features

The train is fully integrated with the KAVACH anti-collision system and features aerosol-based fire detection and suppression. For security, CCTV cameras monitor common areas, and an emergency talk-back unit allows instant communication with the train driver.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS