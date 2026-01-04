India’s Most Luxurious Sleeper Train: Stunning Inside Views Of Vande Bharat Sleeper
Vande Bharat Sleeper is a major breakthrough in Indian rail travel; it is the first train in the world to combine high-speed travelling with luxury of “hotel-on-wheels”. The overnight journey gets a completely new look with the introduction of the extremely comfortable berths and the airplane-style facilities.
Ergonomic Berths & Cushioning
The berths feature advanced foam technology for superior cushioning and extra-wide space to ensure a "hotel-on-wheels" experience. Modern, easy-to-climb ladders have also been integrated to provide seamless access to the upper berths for all passengers.
Modern Bio-Vacuum Washrooms
These aircraft-inspired, touch-free toilets maintain high hygiene standards while using minimal water through advanced vacuum technology. The First Class AC coaches go a step further by offering exclusive hot water shower facilities and dedicated baby care areas.
Aviation-Inspired Interiors
The cabins use Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) panels and diffused LED mood lighting to create a sleek, futuristic aesthetic. Each passenger is provided with a personal reading light, dedicated USB charging ports, and a convenient foldable snack table.
Health & Hygiene Systems
A specialized HVAC system uses photo-catalytic ultraviolet technology to eliminate 99.99% of viruses and bacteria from the air. This ensures a constant flow of fresh, disinfected air throughout the journey, significantly improving the health environment inside.
Advanced Safety Features
The train is fully integrated with the KAVACH anti-collision system and features aerosol-based fire detection and suppression. For security, CCTV cameras monitor common areas, and an emergency talk-back unit allows instant communication with the train driver.