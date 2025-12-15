India’s Most Romantic Monument: Can You Guess the Iconic Symbol of Love?
The Taj Mahal is the ultimate symbol of love and was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his late wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Here are some facts to know about the symbol of love.
Taj Mahal History
Taj Mahal History: The Taj Mahal was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in 1628-1658. He made this monument in the memory of his late wife, Mumtaz Mahal.
Love story behind the Taj Mahal
Love story behind the Taj Mahal: In 1628, Shah Jahan became ruler of the Mughal Empire. His favorite wife, Mumtaz Mahal, which means "chosen one of the palace," was his loyal companion. He accompanied Shah Jahan on a military campaign to the east, and she died in Burhanpur after giving birth to her 13th child.
Global recognition of the Taj Mahal
Global recognition of the Taj Mahal: The beauty of the Taj Mahal earned international acclaim, including UNESCO World Heritage Site status.
Taj Mahal's As Symbol of Love in Bollywood Movies
Taj Mahal's Used As Symbol of Love in Bollywood Movies: Many Bollywood movies were shot at the Taj Mahal to see the love and its beauty, such as Love Aaj Kal, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Saagar, and more.
Enrich your journey with unforgettable experiences
Enrich your journey with unforgettable experiences: Visiting the Taj Mahal can offer mesmerizing experiences, including magnificent gardens and stunning photo spots. miniature pants, manuscripts, and exhibits related to its construction.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.