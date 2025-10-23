LIVE TV
India’s Overnight Travel Revolution: First Look At The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train’s First AC Coach | Photos

India has officially unveiled its first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, signaling a major leap in India’s rail travel experience. Showcased at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025 in New Delhi, the train features a sleek silver-blue aerodynamic exterior, ambient LED lighting, and cutting-edge interiors designed for comfort and luxury.

Developed by the Indo-Russian joint venture Kinet Railway Solutions, the sleeper train promises to revolutionise overnight journeys across the country by combining speed, modern technology, and premium amenities. This photo gallery explores…

The First AC coach, unveiled on October 15, 2025, includes private four-berth compartments designed for privacy and comfort, equipped with advanced safety and convenience features. Project Director Nishunk Garg and Chief Industrial Designer Evgeny Maslov presented a full-scale mock-up of the coach, giving attendees a first-hand look at the futuristic interiors and innovative design elements.

Have a look at the interiors!

By: Last Updated: October 23, 2025 | 1:00 AM IST
Promising faster, smoother overnight journeys
Promising faster, smoother overnight journeys

Powered by a high-speed EMU platform, the train can reach 180 km/h and operate at 160 km/h regularly. Its advanced design ensures quicker acceleration, efficient braking, and a quieter, more comfortable ride on long routes like Delhi–Patna and Delhi–Howrah.

Combines safety and smart tech for a modern travel experience
Combines safety and smart tech for a modern travel experience

Featuring the Kavach anti-collision system, fire detection, and emergency communication units, the train prioritizes passenger safety. Modern amenities like Wi-Fi, digital info displays, and personal entertainment screens ensure a connected and comfortable journey.

Luxury, comfort, and capacity rolled into one
Luxury, comfort, and capacity rolled into one

The 16-coach train includes 11 AC 3-Tier, 4 AC 2-Tier, and 1 First AC coach, accommodating 1,128 passengers with fully air-conditioned, spacious interiors. Modern safety systems and ergonomic designs ensure a comfortable and secure journey for all travelers.

Reimagines upper berths for comfort and accessibility
Reimagines upper berths for comfort and accessibility

The redesigned upper berths offer wider sleeping spaces, sturdy ladders, and improved safety rails, making it easier for seniors, children, and passengers with limited mobility to enjoy a safe and comfortable overnight journey.

Offers hygienic and comfortable restrooms for all passengers
Offers hygienic and comfortable restrooms for all passengers

Each coach features modern restrooms, including facilities for differently-abled passengers. Advanced odour control, noise insulation, and climate control, along with wood-finish panels and ambient LED lighting, ensure a restful and pleasant overnight journey.

Set to transform overnight travel across India
Set to transform overnight travel across India

The first route between New Delhi and Patna will cut travel time to 11.5 hours, with Delhi–Ahmedabad, Delhi–Bhopal, and Delhi–Howrah soon to follow. Operations begin mid-October 2025 with two trains, expanding to ten by 2026, ushering in India’s high-speed sleeper era.

