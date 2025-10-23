India’s Overnight Travel Revolution: First Look At The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train’s First AC Coach | Photos

India has officially unveiled its first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, signaling a major leap in India’s rail travel experience. Showcased at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025 in New Delhi, the train features a sleek silver-blue aerodynamic exterior, ambient LED lighting, and cutting-edge interiors designed for comfort and luxury.

Developed by the Indo-Russian joint venture Kinet Railway Solutions, the sleeper train promises to revolutionise overnight journeys across the country by combining speed, modern technology, and premium amenities. This photo gallery explores…

The First AC coach, unveiled on October 15, 2025, includes private four-berth compartments designed for privacy and comfort, equipped with advanced safety and convenience features. Project Director Nishunk Garg and Chief Industrial Designer Evgeny Maslov presented a full-scale mock-up of the coach, giving attendees a first-hand look at the futuristic interiors and innovative design elements.

Have a look at the interiors!

(Note: All the photos used here are taken from X and LinkedIn)